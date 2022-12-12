Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday December 2 – Thursday December 8

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8411



2424 ROSWELL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4747



Last Inspection Score: 92



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022



PALETERIA MICHUACANA



737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3509



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022



STARBUCKS COFFEE #8260



1207 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068



Last Inspection Score: 96



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022



TIME TO DINE



2121 NEW MARKET PKWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9350



Last Inspection Score: 82



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022



WAFFLE HOUSE #2156



2720 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345



Last Inspection Score: 82



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022



TAQUERIA TSUNAMI



70 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2291



Last Inspection Score: 91



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022







JULIA’S TAQUERIA



737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 208-3 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3526



Last Inspection Score: 85



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022







HAMPTON INN & SUITES – FOOD



2733 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3048



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022







MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL-DEVIL ROCK CAFE



1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064



Last Inspection Score: 93



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022







MADRA’S RESTAURANT



2349 WINDY HILL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067



Last Inspection Score: 81



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022







ON NORTH, EATERY AND BAR



113 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971



Last Inspection Score: 87



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022







SMOOTHIE KING #1309



1550 CRATER LAKE DR NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5009



Last Inspection Score: 95



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022







IC HOT



4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1300



Last Inspection Score: 87



Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022







HAAGEN DAZS



2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 216 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







WALKER – CONCESSION STAND



830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







ZAXBY’S #50401



1420 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3702



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS



700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062



Last Inspection Score: 94



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL



700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







ASPENS SIGNATURE STEAKS



2942 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066



Last Inspection Score: 90



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







IHOP #4483



1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246



Last Inspection Score: 85



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







GOLDEN CORRAL



700 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4923



Last Inspection Score: 98



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







POPEYES



1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002



Last Inspection Score: 96



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







EXPRESS GRUB (INSIDE BP)



1090 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3317



Last Inspection Score: 87



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







RU SAN’S



425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE H-10 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4900



Last Inspection Score: 98



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







DUCK DONUTS



1281 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2943



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







CAVA



4400 ROSWELL RD STE 157 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483



Last Inspection Score: 91



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







FRESH ONE KITCHEN



440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 6 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022







SONNY’S REAL PIT BAR-B-Q



160 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9209



Last Inspection Score: 86



Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022







PIZZA K



2468 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 800 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8635



Last Inspection Score: 84



Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2022







BOWLERO – MARIETTA



2749 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6204



Last Inspection Score: 81



Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022







GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES / MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY – MARIETTA



4101 ROSWELL RD STE 308 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6287



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022







GLOVER PARK BREWERY



65 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1977



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022







EL ATORON 2 WINGS AND CANTINA



2731 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3240



Last Inspection Score: 100



Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022







KALE ME CRAZY



3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 101 ATLANTA, GA 30339



Last Inspection Score: 94



Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022





