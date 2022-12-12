Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday December 2 – Thursday December 8

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
- STARBUCKS COFFEE #8411
- 2424 ROSWELL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4747
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- PALETERIA MICHUACANA
- 737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- STARBUCKS COFFEE #8260
- 1207 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- TIME TO DINE
- 2121 NEW MARKET PKWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9350
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- WAFFLE HOUSE #2156
- 2720 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- TAQUERIA TSUNAMI
- 70 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2291
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- JULIA’S TAQUERIA
- 737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 208-3 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3526
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- HAMPTON INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 2733 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3048
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL-DEVIL ROCK CAFE
- 1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- MADRA’S RESTAURANT
- 2349 WINDY HILL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- ON NORTH, EATERY AND BAR
- 113 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- SMOOTHIE KING #1309
- 1550 CRATER LAKE DR NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5009
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- IC HOT
- 4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1300
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2022
- HAAGEN DAZS
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 216 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- WALKER – CONCESSION STAND
- 830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- ZAXBY’S #50401
- 1420 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3702
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS
- 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL
- 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- ASPENS SIGNATURE STEAKS
- 2942 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- IHOP #4483
- 1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- GOLDEN CORRAL
- 700 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4923
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- POPEYES
- 1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- EXPRESS GRUB (INSIDE BP)
- 1090 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3317
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- RU SAN’S
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE H-10 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- DUCK DONUTS
- 1281 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2943
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- CAVA
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 157 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- FRESH ONE KITCHEN
- 440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 6 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2022
- SONNY’S REAL PIT BAR-B-Q
- 160 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9209
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2022
- PIZZA K
- 2468 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 800 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8635
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2022
- BOWLERO – MARIETTA
- 2749 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
- GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES / MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY – MARIETTA
- 4101 ROSWELL RD STE 308 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6287
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
- GLOVER PARK BREWERY
- 65 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1977
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
- EL ATORON 2 WINGS AND CANTINA
- 2731 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3240
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
- KALE ME CRAZY
- 3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 101 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
