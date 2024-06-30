Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 21 to June 27

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
GIGA-BITES CAFE
- 1851 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-7200
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001533
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
CHATTAHOOCHEE COFFEE
- 6640 AKERS MILL RD SE APT 2822 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2653
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000365
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
MONTERREY’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 240 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002237
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
MADRA’S RESTAURANT
- 2349 WINDY HILL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003709
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
YOU FOOD SUSHI & HIBACHI
- 5345 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2243
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003832
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
MI MEXICO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 250 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004084
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL #348
- 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004204
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
PHENOMENAL SEAFOOD
- 2495 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 10 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6816
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004534
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
PRICKLY PEAR
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 270 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004718
- Last Inspection Score: 56
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
STERLING CULINARY MANAGEMENT / PAPA JOHN’S CAFE
- 788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004942
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
CHICK-FIL-A / SPRAYBERRY FSU
- 2530 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5777
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005920
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
!!SWEETLIVING
- 999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 4 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006321
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024
DIXIE TAVERN
- 2349 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8668
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11571
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
AMERICAN LEGION #294
- 3282 FLORENCE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3854
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3019
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
ASIAN EXPRESS
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3365
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001566
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
KFC / TACO BELL #G135091
- 2540 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000235
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
LONG RIVER CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 220 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19571
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
PASTA BELLA
- 3696 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8932
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
RIDGEVIEW INSTITUTE – FOOD
- 3995 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6342
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001840
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
PH’EAST – LIFTING NOODLES RAMEN
- 925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100, SPACE 2 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003995
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
SUZIE’S WING AND DELI
- 2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005206
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
PEACH STATE PIZZA
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1700 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7801
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006008
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
!!TACO HUB
- 2800 CANTON RD STE 1220 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5480
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006264
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024
JERUSALEM BAKERY AND GRILL
- 1175 FRANKLIN GTWY MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002393
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
GARVEY WEST INDIAN GROCERY & RESTAURANT
- 2575 WHITEHAVEN DR SW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4569
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17888C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
OLD SOUTH BAR-B-Q
- 601 BURBANK CIR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1819
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1304C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
STEM WINE BAR
- 1311 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 516 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2945
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001231
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
SEED KITCHEN & BAR
- 1311 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 504 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2945
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000108
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
PACO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 5015 FLOYD RD SW STE 100 MABLETON, GA 30126-1676
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6925
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS
- 3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5534
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4983
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL MAIN CAFETERIA
- 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4760
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
ZAXBY’S
- 4410 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3143
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12055
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
ANOTHER CHANCE
- 2221 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3784
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A
- 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003012
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
POPEYES #4005
- 6077 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003180
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
4 SEASON WINGS
- 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 60 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3368
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004751
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
ZAXBY’S
- 780 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5579
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005181
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
HAROLD’S CHICKEN KSU
- 3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005226
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
PANERA BREAD
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005519
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
!!JOES UP TOP
- 3900 LEGACY PARK BLVD STE B 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7322
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006583
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024
EL CAMALEON RESTAURANT & NIGHT CLUB
- 723 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30068-3034
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000538
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024
3 COLORS ASIAN KITCHEN
- 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 160 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3300
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27411
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024
DOGWOOD GOLF CLUB – FOOD
- 4207 FLINT HILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1740
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1148C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024
AUSTELL WINGS & MORE
- 3687 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5763
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14392C
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024
POLLO CAMPERO
- 260 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003749
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024
CAVA
- 1555 CRATER LAKE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004806
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024
TAQUERIA LA TECAMPANA
- 1936 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30168-3622
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005018
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024
PANERA BREAD
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 880 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5925
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005518
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024
TACOS EL REY
- 5029 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2802
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005635
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
- 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001469
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL II
- 2217 ROSWELL RD STE A-200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15273
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A
- 1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003005
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
KSU CAFE – STARBUCKS
- 402 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003015
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
OKINAWA HIBACHI AND SUSHI RESTAURANT
- 1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 120 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003171
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
ATL FUSION BBQ
- 3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003573
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA
- 4937 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004314
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
DOLLY’S HOME COOKING
- 4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004742
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
STARBUCKS #65549
- 2135 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004988
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
LEGACY RIDGE AT BROOKSTONE
- 5235 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3968
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005671
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
KSU – HIGH POINT CAFE / THE SUMMIT
- 119 MARIETTA DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005713
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
UPSCALE LUXURY CUISINE – BASE
- 1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 130 – 3 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006274
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024
UPSCALE LUXURY CUISINE-MOBILE
- 1592 ATLANTA RD SE UNIT 130-3 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006275
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024