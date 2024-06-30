Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 21 to June 27

TOPICS:
AI-generated image of cartoonish rats and roaches seated at a restaurant table

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling June 30, 2024

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

GIGA-BITES CAFE

  • 1851 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-7200
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001533
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

CHATTAHOOCHEE COFFEE

  • 6640 AKERS MILL RD SE APT 2822 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2653
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000365
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

MONTERREY’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 240 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002237
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

MADRA’S RESTAURANT

  • 2349 WINDY HILL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003709
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

YOU FOOD SUSHI & HIBACHI

  • 5345 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2243
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003832
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

MI MEXICO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • 4150 MACLAND RD STE 250 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004084
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL #348

  • 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004204
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

PHENOMENAL SEAFOOD

  • 2495 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 10 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6816
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004534
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

PRICKLY PEAR

  • 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 270 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7210
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004718
  • Last Inspection Score: 56
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

STERLING CULINARY MANAGEMENT / PAPA JOHN’S CAFE

  • 788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004942
  • Last Inspection Score: 71
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

CHICK-FIL-A / SPRAYBERRY FSU

  • 2530 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5777
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005920
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

!!SWEETLIVING

  • 999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 4 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006321
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

DIXIE TAVERN

  • 2349 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8668
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-11571
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

AMERICAN LEGION #294

  • 3282 FLORENCE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3854
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3019
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

ASIAN EXPRESS

  • 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3365
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001566
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

KFC / TACO BELL #G135091

  • 2540 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000235
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

LONG RIVER CHINESE RESTAURANT

  • 4150 MACLAND RD STE 220 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19571
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

PASTA BELLA

  • 3696 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5715
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-8932
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

RIDGEVIEW INSTITUTE – FOOD

  • 3995 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6342
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001840
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

PH’EAST – LIFTING NOODLES RAMEN

  • 925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100, SPACE 2 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003995
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

SUZIE’S WING AND DELI

  • 2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005206
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

PEACH STATE PIZZA

  • 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1700 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7801
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006008
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

!!TACO HUB

  • 2800 CANTON RD STE 1220 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5480
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006264
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

JERUSALEM BAKERY AND GRILL

  • 1175 FRANKLIN GTWY MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002393
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

GARVEY WEST INDIAN GROCERY & RESTAURANT

  • 2575 WHITEHAVEN DR SW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4569
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17888C
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

OLD SOUTH BAR-B-Q

  • 601 BURBANK CIR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1819
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1304C
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

STEM WINE BAR

  • 1311 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 516 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2945
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001231
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

SEED KITCHEN & BAR

  • 1311 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 504 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2945
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000108
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

PACO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • 5015 FLOYD RD SW STE 100 MABLETON, GA 30126-1676
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-6925
  • Last Inspection Score: 71
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS

  • 3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5534
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4983
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL MAIN CAFETERIA

  • 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4760
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

ZAXBY’S

  • 4410 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3143
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-12055
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

ANOTHER CHANCE

  • 2221 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3784
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A

  • 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003012
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

POPEYES #4005

  • 6077 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003180
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

4 SEASON WINGS

  • 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 60 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3368
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004751
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

ZAXBY’S

  • 780 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5579
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005181
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

HAROLD’S CHICKEN KSU

  • 3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005226
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

PANERA BREAD

  • 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005519
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

!!JOES UP TOP

  • 3900 LEGACY PARK BLVD STE B 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7322
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006583
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

EL CAMALEON RESTAURANT & NIGHT CLUB

  • 723 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30068-3034
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000538
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

3 COLORS ASIAN KITCHEN

  • 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 160 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3300
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-27411
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

DOGWOOD GOLF CLUB – FOOD

  • 4207 FLINT HILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1740
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1148C
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

AUSTELL WINGS & MORE

  • 3687 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5763
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14392C
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

POLLO CAMPERO

  • 260 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003749
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

CAVA

  • 1555 CRATER LAKE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004806
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

TAQUERIA LA TECAMPANA

  • 1936 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30168-3622
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005018
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

PANERA BREAD

  • 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 880 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5925
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005518
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

TACOS EL REY

  • 5029 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2802
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005635
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

  • 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001469
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL II

  • 2217 ROSWELL RD STE A-200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2972
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15273
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A

  • 1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003005
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

KSU CAFE – STARBUCKS

  • 402 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003015
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

OKINAWA HIBACHI AND SUSHI RESTAURANT

  • 1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 120 AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003171
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

ATL FUSION BBQ

  • 3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003573
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA

  • 4937 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004314
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

DOLLY’S HOME COOKING

  • 4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004742
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

STARBUCKS #65549

  • 2135 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004988
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

LEGACY RIDGE AT BROOKSTONE

  • 5235 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3968
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005671
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

KSU – HIGH POINT CAFE / THE SUMMIT

  • 119 MARIETTA DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005713
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

UPSCALE LUXURY CUISINE – BASE

  • 1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 130 – 3 MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006274
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

UPSCALE LUXURY CUISINE-MOBILE

  • 1592 ATLANTA RD SE UNIT 130-3 MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006275
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

Related Articles