Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 21 to June 27

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

GIGA-BITES CAFE

1851 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-7200

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001533

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

CHATTAHOOCHEE COFFEE

6640 AKERS MILL RD SE APT 2822 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2653

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000365

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

MONTERREY’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 240 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002237

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

MADRA’S RESTAURANT

2349 WINDY HILL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003709

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

YOU FOOD SUSHI & HIBACHI

5345 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2243

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003832

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

MI MEXICO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

4150 MACLAND RD STE 250 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004084

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL #348

3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

PHENOMENAL SEAFOOD

2495 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 10 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6816

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004534

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

PRICKLY PEAR

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 270 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004718

Last Inspection Score: 56

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

STERLING CULINARY MANAGEMENT / PAPA JOHN’S CAFE

788 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004942

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

CHICK-FIL-A / SPRAYBERRY FSU

2530 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5777

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005920

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

!!SWEETLIVING

999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 4 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006321

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2024

DIXIE TAVERN

2349 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8668

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11571

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

AMERICAN LEGION #294

3282 FLORENCE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3854

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3019

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

ASIAN EXPRESS

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3365

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001566

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

KFC / TACO BELL #G135091

2540 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000235

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

LONG RIVER CHINESE RESTAURANT

4150 MACLAND RD STE 220 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19571

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

PASTA BELLA

3696 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8932

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

RIDGEVIEW INSTITUTE – FOOD

3995 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6342

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001840

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

PH’EAST – LIFTING NOODLES RAMEN

925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100, SPACE 2 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003995

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

SUZIE’S WING AND DELI

2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

PEACH STATE PIZZA

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1700 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7801

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006008

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

!!TACO HUB

2800 CANTON RD STE 1220 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5480

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006264

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2024

JERUSALEM BAKERY AND GRILL

1175 FRANKLIN GTWY MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002393

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

GARVEY WEST INDIAN GROCERY & RESTAURANT

2575 WHITEHAVEN DR SW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4569

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17888C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

OLD SOUTH BAR-B-Q

601 BURBANK CIR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1819

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1304C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

STEM WINE BAR

1311 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 516 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2945

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001231

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

SEED KITCHEN & BAR

1311 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 504 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2945

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000108

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

PACO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

5015 FLOYD RD SW STE 100 MABLETON, GA 30126-1676

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6925

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS

3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5534

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4983

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL MAIN CAFETERIA

3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4760

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

ZAXBY’S

4410 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3143

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12055

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

ANOTHER CHANCE

2221 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3784

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003012

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

POPEYES #4005

6077 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003180

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

4 SEASON WINGS

2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 60 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3368

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004751

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

ZAXBY’S

780 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5579

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005181

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

HAROLD’S CHICKEN KSU

3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005226

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

PANERA BREAD

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005519

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

!!JOES UP TOP

3900 LEGACY PARK BLVD STE B 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7322

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006583

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2024

EL CAMALEON RESTAURANT & NIGHT CLUB

723 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30068-3034

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000538

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

3 COLORS ASIAN KITCHEN

2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 160 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3300

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27411

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

DOGWOOD GOLF CLUB – FOOD

4207 FLINT HILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1740

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1148C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

AUSTELL WINGS & MORE

3687 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5763

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14392C

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

POLLO CAMPERO

260 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003749

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

CAVA

1555 CRATER LAKE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004806

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

TAQUERIA LA TECAMPANA

1936 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30168-3622

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005018

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

PANERA BREAD

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 880 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5925

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005518

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

TACOS EL REY

5029 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2802

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005635

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2024

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

1635 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001469

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL II

2217 ROSWELL RD STE A-200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15273

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A

1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

KSU CAFE – STARBUCKS

402 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003015

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

OKINAWA HIBACHI AND SUSHI RESTAURANT

1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 120 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003171

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

ATL FUSION BBQ

3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003573

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA

4937 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004314

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

DOLLY’S HOME COOKING

4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004742

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

STARBUCKS #65549

2135 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004988

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

LEGACY RIDGE AT BROOKSTONE

5235 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3968

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005671

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

KSU – HIGH POINT CAFE / THE SUMMIT

119 MARIETTA DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005713

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

UPSCALE LUXURY CUISINE – BASE

1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 130 – 3 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006274

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2024

UPSCALE LUXURY CUISINE-MOBILE