City of Marietta to hold public hearings on tax increase

The City of Marietta will hold three public hearings regarding the city’s proposed tax increase.
The millage rate will remain the same as last year, 4.692 mills, but state law requires that a “rollback rate” be calculated.
The rollback rate is the millage rate that would result in the same revenue in the city’s tax digest as the previous year. If property assessments increase on average, then the tax digest can increase even with the rate of taxation remaining the same.
If the current rate, or a different rate chosen, results in more revenue in the city’s tax digest, the city (or county) must announce a tax increase and hold three public hearings.
The announcement on the City of Marietta website states the following:
To help offset the effects of the reassessments on taxpayers, the City chose to implement the Floating Homestead Exemption (or Property Assessment Freeze). Since its implementation in 2002, the exemption has frozen property tax assessments of city taxes on residential properties that are owner-occupied at the original purchase value until it is sold. This remains in effect for all owner-occupied properties.
The hearings will be held at the Marietta City Hall Council Chambers, First Floor, 205 Lawrence Street on the following date and times:
July 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.
July 9, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
July 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 62,769 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the recently incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|62,769
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|61,073
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|2.8%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60,972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56,579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|20.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|14.2%
|Female persons, percent
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|45.3%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|30.8%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|2.1%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|8.6%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|18.8%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|42.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2018-2022
|2,377
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022
|17.2%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022
|46.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022
|$376,400
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$2,050
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$569
|Median gross rent, 2018-2022
|$1,372
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2018-2022
|24,403
|Persons per household, 2018-2022
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022
|79.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022
|24.3%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022
|91.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|88.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|45.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022
|6.7%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|21.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|61.1%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|282,938
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2,324,868
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|492,100
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2,099,654
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,643
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|27.3
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$67,589
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$40,767
|Persons in poverty, percent
|12.8%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2021
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3,152
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,993
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|505
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|2,146
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|193
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|2,443
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,602.0
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|23.43
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08
|FIPS Code
|1349756