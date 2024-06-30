City of Marietta to hold public hearings on tax increase

TOPICS:
Exterior of Marietta City Hall. Red brick modern building

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 30, 2024

The City of Marietta will hold three public hearings regarding the city’s proposed tax increase.

The millage rate will remain the same as last year, 4.692 mills, but state law requires that a “rollback rate” be calculated.

The rollback rate is the millage rate that would result in the same revenue in the city’s tax digest as the previous year. If property assessments increase on average, then the tax digest can increase even with the rate of taxation remaining the same.

If the current rate, or a different rate chosen, results in more revenue in the city’s tax digest, the city (or county) must announce a tax increase and hold three public hearings.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website states the following: 

To help offset the effects of the reassessments on taxpayers, the City chose to implement the Floating Homestead Exemption (or Property Assessment Freeze). Since its implementation in 2002, the exemption has frozen property tax assessments of city taxes on residential properties that are owner-occupied at the original purchase value until it is sold. This remains in effect for all owner-occupied properties.

The hearings will be held at the Marietta City Hall Council Chambers, First Floor, 205 Lawrence Street on the following date and times:

July 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

July 9, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

July 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 62,769 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the recently incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Population
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)62,769
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)61,073
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)2.8%
Population, Census, April 1, 202060,972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056,579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.0%
Persons under 18 years, percent20.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent14.2%
Female persons, percent51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent45.3%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)30.8%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)2.1%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent8.6%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)18.8%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent42.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2018-20222,377
Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-202217.2%
Housing
Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-202246.2%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022$376,400
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022$2,050
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022$569
Median gross rent, 2018-2022$1,372
Building Permits, 2023X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2018-202224,403
Persons per household, 2018-20222.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-202279.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-202224.3%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2018-202297.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-202291.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202288.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202245.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-20226.7%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent21.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202267.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202261.1%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)282,938
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2,324,868
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)492,100
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2,099,654
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$34,643
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-202227.3
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$67,589
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$40,767
Persons in poverty, percent12.8%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2022X
Total employment, 2022X
Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2021X
All employer firms, Reference year 20173,152
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171,993
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017505
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20172,146
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017193
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20172,443
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,602.0
Population per square mile, 20102,451.4
Land area in square miles, 202023.43
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
FIPS Code1349756

