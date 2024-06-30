Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, June 30, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, June 30, 2024, with a high near 95 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a heat advisory that is in effect from 11 a.m through 8 p.m today for heat indices up to 105 for portions of central and eastern Georgia. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also again possible over north and central Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Independence Day

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday Night

Scattered thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 30, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 89 106 in 2012 70 in 1910 Min Temperature M 71 77 in 1936 55 in 1923 Avg Temperature M 80.0 91.0 in 2012 66.0 in 1923 Precipitation M 0.17 2.62 in 1895 0.00 in 2019 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 15 26 in 2012 1 in 1923 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 90.9 87.1 93.3 in 1952 78.1 in 1884 Avg Min Temperature 71.6 68.6 72.3 in 2010 61.8 in 1972 Avg Temperature 81.3 77.9 82.3 in 1952 71.1 in 1884 Total Precipitation 1.74 4.54 11.21 in 1912 0.16 in 1988 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2012 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 1 26 in 1913 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 477 387 524 in 1952 192 in 1884 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 72.4 70.1 73.5 in 2012 63.7 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 53.1 50.4 54.1 in 1880 43.8 in 1940 Avg Temperature 62.8 60.2 63.7 in 2012 54.3 in 1940 Total Precipitation 28.72 25.73 43.01 in 1912 13.09 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 883 684 883 in 2024 330 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-29

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-29

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-29

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-28

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-28

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”