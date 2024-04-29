Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 19 to April 25

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

BETTY GRAY MIDDLE SCHOOL

1550 PEBBLEBROOK CIR MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9271

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2024

!!MARIETTA DONUTS II

2953 COBB PKWY STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2618

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006383

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2024

HOPDODDY BURGER BAR

2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 820 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3621

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001243

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024

WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS

700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7624

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024

WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL

700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9303

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024

GRIFFIN MIDDLE SCHOOL

4010 KING SPRINGS RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1478C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024

BIRNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

775 SMYRNA POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1468C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024

KALE ME CRAZY – SMYRNA

4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 1003 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004814

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024

COZY COOP

2500 BARRETT CREEK BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30066-8609

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005438

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024

GOOD2GO FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE

2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005460

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024

CHURRAS BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE

3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 601 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6420

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005833

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024

!!HAVANA HAVEN LOUNGE

4093 MARIETTA ST SW STE C POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2762

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006454

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #420

5100 DALLAS HWY STE 330 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4491

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26478

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

UNWINE’D & TAP

3901 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1095

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001979

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

LOS BRAVOS

2125 ROSWELL RD STE B-40 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7533

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001489

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA

50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000904

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

9 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002523

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

PEKING GARDEN

2526 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1867

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15469

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

SOUTH CITY KITCHEN VININGS

1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 401 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16836

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

PANDA EXPRESS #1135

4275 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6488

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17214

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

SUBWAY # 37869 (INSIDE WALMART)

210 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19900C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

DUE WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3900 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-185C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

LA MADELEINE #602

4101 ROSWELL RD STE 812 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6292

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004401

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

JAMBO GRILL

2555 DELK RD SE STE A11 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005692

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

!!DOMINOS PIZZA #4160

3880 DUE WEST RD NW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1025

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006278

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

!!CHOSEN EATS

3980 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006389

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

!!CHOSEN EATS

3892 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006391

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024

TAZIKIS MEDITERRANEAN CAFE

777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5823

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002509

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024

CINCO MEXICAN CANTINA

2851 AKERS MILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3104

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23891

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024

PENANG MALAYSIAN & THAI CUISINE

2491 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4961

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13960

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024

SONNY’S REAL PIT BAR-B-Q

160 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9209

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18869C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024

PANDA EXPRESS #1542

2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8637

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20202

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024

CHICK-FIL-A #0810

3100 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003311

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024

!!KARAOKE SPOT THE

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6727

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005035

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024

BAADSHAH LOUNGE AND BAR

562 WYLIE RD SE STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005769

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024

!!GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE AND MARBLE SLAB COMPANY

3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006347

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024

!!HERB’S RIB SHACK

1420 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3147

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006378

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024

US CAFE