Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 19 to April 25

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
BETTY GRAY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 1550 PEBBLEBROOK CIR MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9271
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2024
!!MARIETTA DONUTS II
- 2953 COBB PKWY STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2618
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006383
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2024
HOPDODDY BURGER BAR
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 820 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3621
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001243
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024
WALKER SCHOOL – DINING ROOM-MAIN CAMPUS
- 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7624
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024
WALKER SCHOOL – GATTI HALL-LOWER SCHOOL
- 700 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9303
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024
GRIFFIN MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4010 KING SPRINGS RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1478C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024
BIRNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 775 SMYRNA POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1468C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024
KALE ME CRAZY – SMYRNA
- 4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 1003 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004814
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024
COZY COOP
- 2500 BARRETT CREEK BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30066-8609
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005438
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024
GOOD2GO FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE
- 2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005460
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024
CHURRAS BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE
- 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 601 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6420
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005833
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024
!!HAVANA HAVEN LOUNGE
- 4093 MARIETTA ST SW STE C POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2762
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006454
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-24-2024
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #420
- 5100 DALLAS HWY STE 330 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4491
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26478
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
UNWINE’D & TAP
- 3901 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1095
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001979
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
LOS BRAVOS
- 2125 ROSWELL RD STE B-40 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7533
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001489
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA
- 50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000904
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
COOK OUT RESTAURANT
- 9 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002523
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
PEKING GARDEN
- 2526 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1867
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15469
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
SOUTH CITY KITCHEN VININGS
- 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 401 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16836
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
PANDA EXPRESS #1135
- 4275 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6488
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17214
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
SUBWAY # 37869 (INSIDE WALMART)
- 210 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19900C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
DUE WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3900 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-185C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
LA MADELEINE #602
- 4101 ROSWELL RD STE 812 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6292
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004401
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
JAMBO GRILL
- 2555 DELK RD SE STE A11 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005692
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
!!DOMINOS PIZZA #4160
- 3880 DUE WEST RD NW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1025
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006278
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
!!CHOSEN EATS
- 3980 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006389
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
!!CHOSEN EATS
- 3892 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006391
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-23-2024
TAZIKIS MEDITERRANEAN CAFE
- 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5823
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002509
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024
CINCO MEXICAN CANTINA
- 2851 AKERS MILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3104
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23891
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024
PENANG MALAYSIAN & THAI CUISINE
- 2491 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4961
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13960
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024
SONNY’S REAL PIT BAR-B-Q
- 160 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9209
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18869C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024
PANDA EXPRESS #1542
- 2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8637
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20202
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024
CHICK-FIL-A #0810
- 3100 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003311
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024
!!KARAOKE SPOT THE
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6727
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005035
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024
BAADSHAH LOUNGE AND BAR
- 562 WYLIE RD SE STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7880
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005769
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024
!!GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE AND MARBLE SLAB COMPANY
- 3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006347
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024
!!HERB’S RIB SHACK
- 1420 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3147
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006378
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2024
US CAFE
- 4499 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9261
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21055
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2024