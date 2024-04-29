Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, April 29, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, April 29, 2024, with a high near 82 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 62 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 29, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 77 88 in 2016 47 in 1934 Min Temperature M 56 69 in 2017 39 in 1992 Avg Temperature M 66.7 78.0 in 2017 45.5 in 1934 Precipitation M 0.12 3.71 in 1937 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 2 19 in 1934 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 4 13 in 2017 0 in 2020 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.3 73.7 79.1 in 1994 62.3 in 1901 Avg Min Temperature 54.8 52.4 57.6 in 2017 44.8 in 1907 Avg Temperature 65.1 63.0 67.5 in 2017 53.8 in 1907 Total Precipitation 5.67 3.69 11.86 in 1979 0.35 in 1915 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2022 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 79 118 324 in 1907 36 in 1981 Total CDD (base 65) 88 60 138 in 1925 4 in 2000 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 64.9 62.9 68.2 in 2017 54.9 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 45.3 43.0 48.3 in 2017 35.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 55.1 52.9 58.2 in 2017 45.0 in 1940 Total Precipitation 23.97 17.51 34.32 in 1881 7.96 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2519 3821 in 1977 1666 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 98 79 189 in 2012 7 in 2000

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-28

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-28

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-28

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-27

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”