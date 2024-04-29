Georgia gasoline prices fall slightly over past week on low demand

Gasoline prices in Georgia dropped slightly over the past week.

According to the weekly report from AAA, gasoline prices in Georgia fell three cents, reaching an average cost of $3.39 as of Monday morning.

“Domestic gas demand is slow-paced at the moment, which is not uncommon leading up to Memorial Day,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Last week’s nationwide peak price of $3.67 may very well stand unchallenged well into hurricane season. However, as always, the unpredictable variable remains the oil costs, thus keep your eyes peeled.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.436, about five cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA reported the following about national gas and oil trends in this article dated April 25:

“Domestic gas demand is pretty pokey at the moment, which is often the case in the runup to Memorial Day and the traditional start of summer driving season,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “The recent national average price of $3.67 could be the peak until hurricane season is well underway. But as always, the wildcard will be the cost of oil, so stay tuned.” According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell from 8.66 to 8.42 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by .6 million bbl to 226.7 million bbl. Lower demand and a drop in oil prices could push pump prices lower.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”