Record turnout at the Cobb County Senior Expo

Barry Krebs sent the following report about this year’s Cobb County Senior Expo, along with the photos in the gallery below the report:

The Cobb County Senior Expo had a record turnout of over 1,350 attendees at their annual event at the Cobb Civic Center. The seniors and family members showed up to see all of the services, products and organizations that are available to retirees. Many civic organizations, including the Lions Clubs of Cobb County, were present. It is important for seniors to keep their minds sharp by getting out of the house to practice social skills and discover new experiences. Seniors are encouraged to check out all of the civic organizations available to them.

About Cobb County Senior Services

Cobb County Senior Services manages a wide range of services for residents of Cobb County who are 55 years of age and older.

The agency is headquartered at the Senior Wellness Center, located at 1150 Powder Springs Street Marietta, GA 30064.

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.