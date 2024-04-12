Schedule for early voting times and location for May 21 primary in Cobb

Cobb County Elections posted the following schedule for advance voting for the May 21 General Primary/Nonpartisan Election.
|Cobb County Advance Voting
General Primary/Nonpartisan Election: May 21, 2024
FOR IN-PERSON ADVANCE VOTING ONLY: Cobb County voters can vote at any of the following locations:
|AREA
|LOCATION
|DATES & TIMES FOR ALL LOCATIONS
|MAIN OFFICE:
*DROP BOX
*Sunday Voting
|Main Office
995 Roswell St NE Marietta, GA 30064
|April 29 – May 3 Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
May 4
Saturday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
May 5
Sunday Voting @ select locations Main Office, North Cobb Senior Center,
East Cobb Government Center, West Cobb Senior Center, South Cobb Community Center
Sunday 12:00p.m. – 5:00p.m.
May 6 – May 10 Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
May 11
Saturday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
May 12
Sunday Voting @ select locations Main Office, North Cobb Senior Center,
East Cobb Government Center, West Cobb Senior Center, South Cobb Community Center
Sunday 12:00p.m. – 5:00p.m.
May 13 – May 17 Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|NORTH:
*DROP BOX
*Sunday Voting
|North Cobb Senior Center 3900 South Main St Acworth, GA 30101
|MABLETON:
*DROP BOX
*Sunday Voting
|South Cobb Community Center
620 Lions Club Dr Mableton, GA 30126
|EAST:
*DROP BOX
*Sunday Voting
|East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
|POWDER SPRINGS:
*DROP BOX
|Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|SOUTHEAST:
*DROP BOX
|Smyrna Community Center
1250 Powder Springs St SE Smyrna, GA 30080
|NORTHEAST:
|Tim D. Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
|NORTHWEST:
|West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln Kennesaw, GA 30152
|WEST:
*Sunday Voting
|West Cobb Senior Center 4915 Dallas Highway Powder Springs, GA 30127
|KENNESAW:
|Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30144
|SOUTHWEST:
|Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd Austell, GA 30168
|There is NO VOTING on May 18 – May 20 For more information, including the Vote by Mail application, please visit www.CobbElections.org or call (770) 528-2581
|On Election Day, May 21, 2024, voters must go to their assigned polling location, open from 7am – 7pm.
