Schedule for early voting times and location for May 21 primary in Cobb

Cobb County Advance Voting

General Primary/Nonpartisan Election: May 21, 2024

FOR IN-PERSON ADVANCE VOTING ONLY: Cobb County voters can vote at any of the following locations:

AREA LOCATION DATES & TIMES FOR ALL LOCATIONS

MAIN OFFICE:

*DROP BOX

*Sunday Voting Main Office

995 Roswell St NE Marietta, GA 30064 April 29 – May 3 Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

May 4

Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

May 5

Sunday Voting @ select locations Main Office, North Cobb Senior Center,

East Cobb Government Center, West Cobb Senior Center, South Cobb Community Center

Sunday 12:00p.m. – 5:00p.m.

May 6 – May 10 Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

May 11

Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

May 12

Sunday Voting @ select locations Main Office, North Cobb Senior Center,

East Cobb Government Center, West Cobb Senior Center, South Cobb Community Center

Sunday 12:00p.m. – 5:00p.m.

May 13 – May 17 Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

NORTH:

*DROP BOX

*Sunday Voting North Cobb Senior Center 3900 South Main St Acworth, GA 30101

MABLETON:

*DROP BOX

*Sunday Voting South Cobb Community Center

620 Lions Club Dr Mableton, GA 30126

EAST:

*DROP BOX

*Sunday Voting East Cobb Government Service Center

4400 Lower Roswell Rd

Marietta, GA 30068

POWDER SPRINGS:

*DROP BOX Ron Anderson Recreation Center

3820 Macedonia Rd

Powder Springs, GA 30127

SOUTHEAST:

*DROP BOX Smyrna Community Center

1250 Powder Springs St SE Smyrna, GA 30080

NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

3332 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066

NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

1750 Dennis Kemp Ln Kennesaw, GA 30152

WEST:

*Sunday Voting West Cobb Senior Center 4915 Dallas Highway Powder Springs, GA 30127

KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center

2753 Watts Dr

Kennesaw, GA 30144

SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd Austell, GA 30168