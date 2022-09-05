Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair

Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park.

The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:

Adults age 55+ are invited to the North Georgia State Fair on Friday, September 23 for a morning of FREE activities.

8:00 am: Breakfast (while supplies last)

9:00-9:30 am: Stayin’ Alive Crew

9:00 am- 1:00 pm: Petting Barn and Non- commercial Exhibition Hall 10:00 am: Bingo

10:00 am: Bingo

11:00 am-1:00 pm: Ride the Georgia Mountain Lift

11:00 am: Rosaire’s Royal Racers

11:30 am: The Birdman

12:00 pm: One Wheel Wonder Wesley Williams

12:00 pm: Bingo

Advertisement

Lunch is on your own

Note: The fair opens at 4pm and seniors get in for FREE!

The North Georgia State Fair is held in Jim Miller Park at 2245 Callaway Rd, Marietta, GA 30008. For more information visit the website for the fair at https://www.northgeorgiastatefair.com/

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.