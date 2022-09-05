Cobb County Animal Services offers special deal on pet adoption through the end of September

Are you interested in taking in a new furry family member: canine or feline? A big dog or a cat of any size?

Cobb County Animal Services is offering a special deal for pet adoptions through the end of September.

Cobb County posted the following notice on its Facebook page:

The cool weather is just about here so it’s a great time to find a new furry friend to snuggle with. Fall in love now through the end of September, we’ll let you bring home a new forever friend for $20 for all dogs 25 pounds and up and all cats.

And if you are lucky enough to take home a ginger cat, you can nickname them Pumpkin Spice. Here are some of our ginger cats who would make purrfect pals this fall.

Find your forever best friend at CobbCounty.org/pets .

About Cobb County Animal Services

Cobb County Animal Services is part of the county’s Department of Public Safety.

The unit was created in 1971, and is currently under the leadership of Division Director Shana Luke.

According to the Cobb County Animal Services website :

The mission of the Cobb County Animal Services Unit is to enforce state laws and county ordinances pertaining to animal control and management; educate the community on responsible pet ownership and wildlife care and provide housing and care for homeless animals, while coordinating their adoptions when possible and humane euthanization when adoptions are not possible.

The shelter is directed by Jake Arnold, the Kennel Operations Manager, and two kennel supervisors.

The veterinary operation for the facility is directed by Dr. Amy Belew, and has two main functions: to spay and neuter a majority of the animals that are adopted from Cobb County Animal Services, and to treat sick or injured animals that are brought to the shelter.