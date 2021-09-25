Fall prevention and “Kubb” among classes featured at Cobb senior centers

Cobb’s senior centers are always a source of useful and fun workshops and classes.

Two in particular were featured on the Cobb County Facebook page this week at opposite ends of the county.

On Tuesday there’s an event that I could benefit from at the Tim Lee Center. At 70 years old my balance on standing is noticeably less steady than it was when I was thirty.

Here’s the announcement from the county’s Facebook page:

Tim D. Lee Senior Center will host a free fall prevention class 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Registration is required. Learn what you can do to prevent injuries. Presented by First Step Physical Therapy. This event is for those aged 55 and older. Go to myactivecenter.com to register online. The center is located at 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Call 770-509-4900 for more information.

And for recreations, here’s a class in “Kubb,” otherwise known as “Viking chess.”

Learn something new! The West Cobb Senior Center will hold a free class, “Learn Kubb,” 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Registration is required. Also known as Viking chess, Kubb is a fun lawn game that combines strategy and skill as you try to knock over your opponent’s pieces while protecting your own. Learn all about this relaxing pastime on our own back lawn. This event is for those aged 55 and older. Go to myactivecenter.com to register online. The center is located at 4915 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs. Call 770-528-8200 for more information.

There’s always a lot to do at Cobb’s senior centers. Visit their website for a schedule and locations.