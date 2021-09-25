Girls Inc announces new weekend program

Marietta-based nonprofit Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta submitted the following announcement of a new program.

The first event took place today, but the ongoing program will offer workshops and field trips on the second and fourth Saturdays through May of 2022:

It’s time to G.L.O.W. up at Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta! The Marietta-based nonprofit organization is debuting a free weekend program called G.L.O.W. (Girls Leading Our World) for teen girls, featuring monthly themed workshops and field trips. The first workshop – focused on self-care – is this Saturday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the Girls Inc. center in Marietta.

G.L.O.W. is free and open to all girls in 7th-10th grade in metro Atlanta. The program aims to develop positive self-esteem, enhance academic growth and independence, and encourage girls to support each other. Through workshops with prominent guest speakers and local professionals, girls will have the opportunity to explore important topics like feminine care, mental health, college readiness, and philanthropy. Participants will also be exposed to educational field trips.

“With the past year we’ve had, G.L.O.W. is all about making sure our girls have a safe space to shine bright, where no topic is taboo, and they know they’re not alone,” Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta CEO Tiffany Collie-Bailey said. “We are excited to bring them together in our pro-girl environment and show them that they can be anything they want to be. We’ll support them through our research-based programming and empower them to lift each other up. Plus, we know it’s going be a lot of fun.”

Research shows that 1 in 4 girls will not finish high school; 1 in 5 girls will be a victim of childhood sexual abuse; and 78% of girls are unhappy with their bodies. G.L.O.W. will address these issues and more, empowering girls to recognize their own potential. G.L.O.W. workshops are currently scheduled through December, and girls can register on Eventbrite. Please see the flyer below.