Cobb Senior Services asks for donations of food for at-risk seniors

Cobb Senior Services is asking for emergency donations of non-perishable food for at-risk seniors.
Kathy Lathem, the Strategic Partnerships Manager of Cobb Senior Services sent out the following appeal:
Hello Friends,
In an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, Cobb County senior centers are closed effective today, March 16 until further notice.
We could use your assistance in providing non-perishable, shelf stable food for 75 of our “at risk” clients for 14 days.
If you and/or your organization are able to assist with this need, please contact Jobcy Alexander at 770-528-5379 or Jobcy.alexander@cobbcounty.org for more information and to make arrangements for delivery.
Thank you in advance for your generosity and assistance.
Thank you,
Kathy Lathem
