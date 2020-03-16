Cobb Senior Services asks for donations of food for at-risk seniors

Cobb Senior Services is asking for emergency donations of non-perishable food for at-risk seniors.

Kathy Lathem, the Strategic Partnerships Manager of Cobb Senior Services sent out the following appeal:

Hello Friends,

In an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, Cobb County senior centers are closed effective today, March 16 until further notice.

We could use your assistance in providing non-perishable, shelf stable food for 75 of our “at risk” clients for 14 days.

If you and/or your organization are able to assist with this need, please contact Jobcy Alexander at 770-528-5379 or Jobcy.alexander@cobbcounty.org for more information and to make arrangements for delivery.

Thank you in advance for your generosity and assistance.

Thank you,

Kathy Lathem