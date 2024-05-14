Cobb Chamber names Yalo the 2024 Small Business of the Year

TOPICS:
Yalo CEO Arnold Huffman accepting the Small Business of the Year award

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 14, 2024

Photo above courtesy of the Cobb Chamber (by Mooreshots LLC): Arnold Huffman, Owner of Yalo

The Cobb Chamber named Yalo, a 100-percent minority-owned creative agency, as its 2024 Small Business of the Year.

In this article, you will learn:

  1. About the winner of the Small Business of the Year award
  2. What companies are on the Top 25 Small Businesses list?
  3. Who were the winners in other categories?
  4. About the Cobb Chamber

The award was presented by LOUD Security Systems and the S.A. White Oil Company.

Yalo

Images from the Cobb Chamber Marquee Monday. (Photo: Mooreshots LLC)

According to the press release announcing the award:

 For the past 11 years, Yalo has been a 100 percent minority-owned creative agency, delivering branding, digital ecosystems, and omni-channel advertising for its roster of clients. Last year, Yalo was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for its 151 percent revenue growth over a three-year period. Over the same time frame, Yalo’s personnel grew by 179 percent as well. By the end of 2023, the agency kept on the path of record growth, adding 12 new clients – its largest increase in net new clients ever. The company’s revenues reached over $10.64 Million, which is a year-over-year increase of 46 percent.

Yalo has a vibe that’s all its own. Drawing inspiration from film, arts, music, and sports, it creates dynamic brands for its clients while delivering unmatched results. Their soulful approach to each client’s brand essence and strategy makes them a standout within their industry.

According to the Yalo website, the company offers a wide range of services geared toward its customers’ brand strategies, from advertising to branding design to social media strategy.

The company’s CEO is Arnold Huffman, and his company bio states:

Leading a 100% minority-owned business, Arnold is passionate about and fully committed to building a diverse agency, in every way possible. He truly believes that diversity will create better marketing for Yalo’s clients, create a better culture for Yalo’s team members, and create better stewardship for Yalo’s local communities.

Yalo will now compete in the state’s small business of the year competition.

Top 25 Small Businesses

Images from the Cobb Chamber Marquee Monday. (Photo: Mooreshots LLC)

The Top 25 Small Businesses selected by the Cobb Chamber were:

1885 GrillModo Modo Agency
41 South CreativeOperative IQ
About You Family MedicinePeachtree Hearing
DeNyse CompaniesPerfect Image
DynamiXPlay
Eclipse NetworksProda Technology
Essayon Progress ManagementRiverside EpiCenter
Great South MetalsSpeedPro Marietta
GreenMellen MediaThe Butcher on Whitlock
Honeysuckle Biscuits & BakeryThe Music Studio
Instant ImprintsThe Veterinary Clinic
Janice Overbeck Real Estate TeamYalo
Manay CPA 

Winners in other categories

In addition to the overall winner and the 25 top small businesses, the Chamber gave awards in these categories:

Small Business Hall of Fame InducteeCDH Partners
Minority-Owned Business of the YearPerfect Image
Woman-Owned Business of the YearFruiTea Bubbles Café
Community Service Excellence Award Winners1885 Grill, The Alley Stage
2024 Business to WatchWasserman Talent Solutions
Next Level of Excellence AwardAquaGuard

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization..

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

  • Attract, recruit and retain jobs.
  • Help companies start, grow and prosper.
  • Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.
  • Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.
  • Develop workforce and support education.
  • Cultivate current and future leaders.

Related Articles