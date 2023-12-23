Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, December 23, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, December 23, 2023, with a high near 62 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 43 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 53. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Christmas Day

Showers. High near 60. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Monday Night

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-11-01 55 34 44.5 -14.2 0 2023-11-02 57 35 46 -12.3 0 2023-11-03 66 37 51.5 -6.5 0 2023-11-04 73 42 57.5 -0.1 0 2023-11-05 75 48 61.5 4.2 0 2023-11-06 78 49 63.5 6.6 0 2023-11-07 81 53 67 10.4 0 2023-11-08 80 54 67 10.7 0 2023-11-09 78 60 69 13 0 2023-11-10 67 57 62 6.4 0.05 2023-11-11 56 51 53.5 -1.8 0.64 2023-11-12 59 50 54.5 -0.5 T 2023-11-13 67 51 59 4.3 0 2023-11-14 69 52 60.5 6.1 0 2023-11-15 63 53 58 3.9 T 2023-11-16 70 54 62 8.2 0 2023-11-17 72 58 65 11.5 T 2023-11-18 74 54 64 10.7 0 2023-11-19 70 47 58.5 5.5 0 2023-11-20 67 54 60.5 7.8 T 2023-11-21 67 58 62.5 10 1.23 2023-11-22 59 46 52.5 0.3 0 2023-11-23 58 40 49 -2.9 0 2023-11-24 64 44 54 2.3 0 2023-11-25 60 44 52 0.6 0 2023-11-26 50 44 47 -4.2 0.09 2023-11-27 52 39 45.5 -5.4 0 2023-11-28 53 35 44 -6.7 0 2023-11-29 56 28 42 -8.5 0 2023-11-30 59 35 47 -3.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 23, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 55 73 in 1990 22 in 1989 Min Temperature M 37 62 in 1879 8 in 1989 Avg Temperature M 46.1 65.5 in 1879 15.0 in 1989 Precipitation M 0.16 2.80 in 1941 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.6 in 1993 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1993 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 19 50 in 1989 0 in 1879 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1879 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 59.6 56.9 66.5 in 1956 43.9 in 1963 Avg Min Temperature 39.7 39.0 48.4 in 1889 26.5 in 1963 Avg Temperature 49.7 47.9 57.4 in 1956 35.2 in 1963 Total Precipitation 1.70 3.30 12.94 in 1919 0.12 in 1988 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 330 394 680 in 1963 168 in 1956 Total CDD (base 65) 0 2 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.6 73.7 76.0 in 2016 61.0 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.0 54.5 57.0 in 2019 44.8 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.3 64.1 66.4 in 2019 52.9 in 1878 Total Precipitation 39.06 49.16 69.24 in 1948 11.02 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.2 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 669 834 1469 in 1976 536 in 2015 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2050 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-22

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-22

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-22

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-22

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-22

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”