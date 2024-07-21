Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 12 to July 18

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CAFE HOT WINGS
- 1951 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3611
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5703
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
CENTER STREET TAVERN
- 4381 CENTER ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5431
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000184
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #421
- 3340 FREY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23414C
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
SUNNY’S BAGELS & DELI
- 440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25741
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA
- 1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10558C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
ZAXBY’S
- 1640 OLD HIGHWAY 41 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4426
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13152
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
BOWLERO – KENNESAW
- 775 COBB PLACE BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4831
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
MARIETTA DINER
- 306 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4320
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
SUPER 8 AUSTELL – FOOD
- 7377 CITYVIEW DR NW AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002872
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
TINTO’S COFFEE HOUSE
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003370
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
SILVERSPOT CINEMA
- 950 BATTERY AVE SE STE 5000 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4438
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003980
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
RUBY TUESDAY #4381
- 2435 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6340
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004934
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
ZAXBY’S
- 3160 ACWORTH FOREST DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4217
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005432
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
EMPIRE CARE CENTER
- 4360 JOHNSON FERRY PL MARIETTA, GA 30068-2063
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005743
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
STEAK N SHAKE
- 825 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4926
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006337
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS #308655
- 2885 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19874
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
KING KONG WINGS MABLETON
- 1153 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3107
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4652
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
TOYIN TAKEOUT
- 495 PAT MELL RD SW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4102
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26756
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001070
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
A TOWN WINGS
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1001 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1162
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27294
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
WENDY’S
- 3035 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3845
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000008
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
EUREST DINING LOCKHEED MARTIN B95
- 86 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003325
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349401
- 4100 JILES RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003427
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
MCDONALD’S #35635
- 3260 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4123
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003562
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
1911 BISCUITS & BURGERS
- 3120 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004674
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
FIREHOUSE SUBS AUSTELL
- 2860 E WEST CONNECTOR STE 2 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1358
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005724
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
COMPLETOS BURGER
- 2852 DELK RD SE STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6378
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006163
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024
TACO PRADO
- 6912 MABLETON PKWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-4506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000815
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024
BURGER KING #873
- 3740 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000861
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024
CHEESECAKE FACTORY THE
- 1000 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE LS105 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18506C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024
HIBACHI GRILL AND AMAZING BUFFET
- 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1011 MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002824
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024
MUST HOPE HOUSE
- 1297 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004971
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024
PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL
- 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 720 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005106
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024
CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN
- 3720 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5897
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005905
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024
!!CORN HOUSE, THE
- 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006300
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024
!!GRAND SLAM PIZZA OF KENNESAW
- 3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006593
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024
!!LA DELICIA PALETERIA Y NEVERIA
- 1869 COBB PKWY SE STE 875 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9316
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006630
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024
VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI
- 1985 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4502
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002461
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 980 E PIEDMONT RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24823
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024
TACO BELL #3404
- 2169 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4859
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #1219
- 1410 DURA DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4024
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4935
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024
LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1
- 29 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-3288
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3588
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024
PERFECT NOTE ATL
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005108
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024
HAVANA HAVEN LOUNGE
- 4093 MARIETTA ST SW STE C POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2762
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006454
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024
!!WINDY’S WINGS & BURGER
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 136 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006592
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024
!!FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 3425 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006634
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024