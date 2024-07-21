Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 12 to July 18

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CAFE HOT WINGS

1951 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3611

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5703

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

CENTER STREET TAVERN

4381 CENTER ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5431

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000184

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #421

3340 FREY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23414C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

SUNNY’S BAGELS & DELI

440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25741

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA

1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10558C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

ZAXBY’S

1640 OLD HIGHWAY 41 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4426

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13152

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

BOWLERO – KENNESAW

775 COBB PLACE BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4831

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

MARIETTA DINER

306 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4320

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

SUPER 8 AUSTELL – FOOD

7377 CITYVIEW DR NW AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002872

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

TINTO’S COFFEE HOUSE

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003370

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

SILVERSPOT CINEMA

950 BATTERY AVE SE STE 5000 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4438

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003980

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

RUBY TUESDAY #4381

2435 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6340

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004934

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

ZAXBY’S

3160 ACWORTH FOREST DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4217

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005432

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

EMPIRE CARE CENTER

4360 JOHNSON FERRY PL MARIETTA, GA 30068-2063

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005743

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

STEAK N SHAKE

825 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4926

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006337

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS #308655

2885 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19874

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

KING KONG WINGS MABLETON

1153 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3107

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4652

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

TOYIN TAKEOUT

495 PAT MELL RD SW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4102

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26756

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001070

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

A TOWN WINGS

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1001 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1162

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27294

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

WENDY’S

3035 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3845

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000008

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

EUREST DINING LOCKHEED MARTIN B95

86 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003325

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349401

4100 JILES RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003427

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

MCDONALD’S #35635

3260 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4123

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003562

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

1911 BISCUITS & BURGERS

3120 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004674

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

FIREHOUSE SUBS AUSTELL

2860 E WEST CONNECTOR STE 2 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1358

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005724

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

COMPLETOS BURGER

2852 DELK RD SE STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6378

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006163

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2024

TACO PRADO

6912 MABLETON PKWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-4506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000815

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024

BURGER KING #873

3740 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000861

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024

CHEESECAKE FACTORY THE

1000 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE LS105 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18506C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024

HIBACHI GRILL AND AMAZING BUFFET

3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1011 MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002824

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024

MUST HOPE HOUSE

1297 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004971

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL

875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 720 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005106

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

3720 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5897

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005905

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024

!!CORN HOUSE, THE

2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006300

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024

!!GRAND SLAM PIZZA OF KENNESAW

3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006593

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024

!!LA DELICIA PALETERIA Y NEVERIA

1869 COBB PKWY SE STE 875 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9316

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006630

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2024

VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI

1985 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4502

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002461

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS

980 E PIEDMONT RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24823

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024

TACO BELL #3404

2169 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4859

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #1219

1410 DURA DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4024

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4935

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1

29 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-3288

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3588

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024

PERFECT NOTE ATL

3000 WINDY HILL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005108

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024

HAVANA HAVEN LOUNGE

4093 MARIETTA ST SW STE C POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2762

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006454

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024

!!WINDY’S WINGS & BURGER

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 136 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006592

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2024

!!FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD