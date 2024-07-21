Food distribution, litter cleanup, and invasive plant removal

Barry Krebs submitted reports and photos about three events: a community food distribution at Friendship Revival Center, a litter cleanup , and the removal of invasive plants in Heritage Park.

Krebs wrote:

We appreciate the volunteers from LinkedUp Church who assisted our regular volunteers from the First Christian Church Of Mableton and the South Cobb Lions Club who loaded cars at our Thursday food distribution at the Friendship Revival Center located at 1880 Old Alabama Road. It starts at 4 PM and lasts until 5:30 PM. The food was supplied and delivered by Sweetwater Mission. All of our volunteers did their best to make our guests feel welcome and loved.

Krebs wrote:

The Friends Of Mableton including Councilwoman Patricia Auch and South Cobb Lions worked together to remove 22 bags of litter from Fontaine Road and Nickajack Road. We dedicated this adopt-a-mile cleanup to the memory of longtime volunteer, Paul Susko. We also got to spend time with volunteers with the Georgia Native Plant Society who installed a new sign and removed intrusive foreign plants from Heritage Park. Volunteer Craig brought us a nutritious breakfast too. We had a great time working side by side to improve our community.

If you or your neighbors are interested in adopting-a-mile, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will get your signs ordered and supply you with the tools needed to keep your mile looking good.