ACT Back-to-School Jam + cleanup in Mableton

All photos provided by Barry Krebs

Barry Krebs submitted the following reports and photos from two volunteer events in south Cobb: the Austell Community Task Force Back-to-School Jam, and a litter cleanup in Mableton organized by the First Christian Church Of Mableton along with the Lions Club and Friends Of Mableton.

Krebs wrote:

The Austell Community Taskforce hosted their annual Back To School Jam at the South Cobb Recreation Center. Every child that registered received a bookbag full of school supplies. All attendees had a chance to visit the many booths at the event. Wellstar conducted hearing screenings while the South Cobb Lions Club conducted the vision screenings. There were many educational booths present as well. A very special “thank you” goes out to the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity for supplying many volunteers to assist with all areas of this great cause.

Krebs wrote:

The First Christian Church Of Mableton along with the Lions Club and Friends Of Mableton removed 24 bags of litter from their adopted Old Alabama Road and surrounding areas. Fortunately, we dodged the rain and had fun as we cleaned up along the newly installed sidewalks. We really appreciate the great job that Cobb DOT did with these sidewalks. It is much safer now.

If you or your church would like to adopt a road, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will get you all of the supplies and order your signs to be installed. You will enjoy the fellowship, exercise and nature as you improve our community.