Georgia gasoline prices remain steady despite a jump in demand

Gasoline prices have remained steady despite a jump in demand.

Georgia drivers have seen a slight decrease in the price of regular unleaded gasoline compared to a week ago, with current state average at $3.27 per gallon. This is $1.19 less than what it cost one year ago, with drivers saving almost $18.00 to fill up a 15-gallon tank. Prices are 3 cents higher than a month ago.

“Georgia pump prices barely budged as the low cost of oil is countering the spike in demand for now,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Whether this trend will continue throughout the summer is still up in the air.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.273 roughly the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $3.59 compared to a week ago (subject to change overnight). For the first time since 2021, domestic gasoline demand was over 9 million barrels daily for a third straight week. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.1 to 9.22 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 2.7 million barrels to 218.8 million barrels. Although gas demand increased, increasing stocks and fluctuating oil prices have contributed to limiting increases.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”