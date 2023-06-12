Marietta man convicted of four counts of child molestation, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Hamilton Romeo Dominquez, 43, of Marietta, was found guilty of four counts of child molestation by a jury in Cobb County Superior Court.

Judge Kellie S. Hill sentenced Dominguez to 10 years in prison followed by eight years on probation. Upon release from prison he is required to abide by sex offender parole conditions and register as a sex offender.

A public information release from Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. described the events leading to the arrest and conviction as follows.

“In 2017, a 7-year-old victim disclosed to her mother that an extended family member, Hamilton Dominguez, molested her for years, when she was five and six years old. At the time of the molestation, the victim and her family, including the defendant, lived in Cobb County, Georgia. During forensic interviews, the victim described the molestation that occurred when Dominguez would watch her while her mother was at work. The victim viewed the defendant as a father figure.

“Cobb County Police Special Victims Unit detectives learned the victim confided in her 9-year-old friend, who was in attendance with the victim at a family wedding. While interviewing the 9-year-old witness, detectives learned that she was also victimized by the defendant. She and her family stayed the night at the defendant’s home after the family wedding. During the night, Dominguez molested her. This was the one and only time she met Dominguez.

“During the trial both girls, now 13 and 15, testified to what happened to them. One of the girls testified that she felt “disgusting” because of this incident. Both girls testified that this has changed them, and it will affect them the rest of their lives.”

Assistant District Attorneys Kristen Judd and Rachel Plevak prosecuted the case

“This defendant’s actions destroyed one family and splintered them into two.” said ADA Judd. “I am thankful to the jury for rendering their verdict so these two young ladies could receive some semblance of closure for what was done to them.”

Detective Anibal Lopez with the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit investigated the case.

Defense attorneys Karen Pass and Steve Adkins represented Dominguez.