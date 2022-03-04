75-year-old Cobb County man sentenced to 19 years for child molestation

A 75-year-old Cobb County man was sentenced to 19 years in prison followed by 1 year of probation yesterday in the courtroom of Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Rob Leonard on charges of child molestation.

The office of Cobb DA Flynn Broady distributed the following press release with further details about the charges, conviction and sentencing:

March 4, 2022 — Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announces that a Cobb County jury has found Richard Amos (75) guilty of child molestation on March 3, 2022. On May 11, 2020, Cobb County Police responded to a mother’s call to 911 to report that her six-year old daughter had been sexually assaulted by Amos who was a grandparent figure to the child. The six-year-old victim told her mother that “granddad” had been touching her inappropriately when she would spend time at their home. Advertisement Sergeant Lindsay Mack with Cobb County Police Department led the investigation and discovered additional incidents of child molestation within the Amos family. Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Patricia Hull prosecuted this case, which included testimony from the child victim and family members. “This child’s grandparents’ home was her happy place,” Hull said. “She loved visiting there and spending time with her ‘step-dad’ before this sexual abuse started. She deserves justice.” The trial team of Deputy Chief ADA Hull, Victim Advocate Jessica Hines, Investigator Rodney Hendrix, and Legal Administrative Assistant Nicole Dauphinais were assigned to the case. Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Robert D. Leonard, II sentenced Richard Amos directly following the jury verdict to 19 years to serve in confinement, with 1 year to follow on probation.

The Courier’s policy on naming suspects and defendents

The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest

This incident met the criteria for using names, since it was after conviction in a court of law.