Podcasting workshop this evening at the Sewell Mill Library

The Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center has amazing studios for the production of multimedia, open to anyone with a library card. This evening the library will host a podcasting workshop, to show you the ropes on how to set up the equipment and get ready to record your podcast.

The library posted the following notice describing the even:

Join us at Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center for our Podcast Workshop, which will provide you with the tools you need to get your podcast up and ready. This hour-long class will cover some of the basics you need to know before you even start recording. The Podcast Workshop will be held in the Creative Studios, and is intended for adults and teens. Click here to register. Monday October 25th, 6-7pm. For more information, call 770-509-2711.

The library is located at 2051 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.