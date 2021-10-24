Cobb Senior Wellness Center to hold presentation on recently approved Alzheimer’s drug

The Cobb Senior Wellness Center will hold a free presentation entitled Aducanumab: The New Alzheimer’s Drug on Wednesday October 27.

The event is for people 55 years of age and older, and is presented by The Alzheimer’s Association.

At the event attendees, will learn more about the recently FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drug Aducanumab (Aduhelm).

The space is limited to 32 people.

You can register online at myactivecenter.com.

The Senior Wellness Center is located at 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Call 770-528-5355 for more information.

More about Aducanumab

The Food and Drug Administration approved Aducanumab in June under its Accelerated Approval pathway.

The FDA described its approval on their website in June when they made the decision, and wrote the following:

Today FDA approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) to treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease using the Accelerated Approval pathway, under which the FDA approves a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness that may provide meaningful therapeutic benefit over existing treatments when the drug is shown to have an effect on a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit to patients and there remains some uncertainty about the drug’s clinical benefit. This approval is significant in many ways. Aduhelm is the first novel therapy approved for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003. Perhaps more significantly, Aduhelm is the first treatment directed at the underlying pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, the presence of amyloid beta plaques in the brain. The clinical trials for Aduhelm were the first to show that a reduction in these plaques—a hallmark finding in the brain of patients with Alzheimer’s—is expected to lead to a reduction in the clinical decline of this devastating form of dementia.

To read the rest of the FDA’s statement on Aducanumab, please follow this link.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.