Meeting at Chattahoochee Tech will highlight what’s in store for local high-tech manufacturing

The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb are hosting an Advanced Manufacturing Industry Council Meeting on March 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Chattahoochee Technical College North Metro Campus.

Attendees will learn what’s in store for existing and new businesses in the local manufacturing industry and take a tour of the new Center for Advanced Manufacturing, which features high-tech computer labs and robotics.

According to the Cobb Chamber’s press release, “Located in the center of Chattahoochee Tech’s Marietta campus, the 20,001-square-foot Center for Advanced Manufacturing will house the Chattahoochee Tech’s Precision Machining and Manufacturing program, as well as the Industrial Maintenance and Electrical Technology program.”

The $8,905,000 center had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, April 21, 2022. At the time of its opening, Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb said, “Local industries have an increasing need for a trained workforce in advanced manufacturing technologies. This facility will allow us to answer employer needs within our community.”

Registration is open now at https://bit.ly/3jRYWRZ. For more information about the program, contact Twana Roots at troots@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.