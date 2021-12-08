Thomas Sherrer Jr. named Marietta Citizen of the Year by Marietta Area Council

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release:

ATLANTA (December 8, 2021) – Today, the Cobb Chamber named Thomas Sherrer, Jr., Co-owner and Pharmacist in Charge of Poole’s Pharmacy, as the 2021 Marietta Citizen of the Year. The Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations. The 2021 Marietta Citizen of the Year award was presented at the Marietta Area Council breakfast at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.

Thomas Sherrer, Jr., Co-owner and Pharmacist in Charge of Poole’s Pharmacy, has been a crucial fixture within the Marietta community for more than three decades. Prior to the pandemic, he provided flu vaccines at each of the Marietta City Schools (MCS) campuses so that the staff would have convenient access to the vaccine. He is a trusted and respected member of the Marietta community, but it is during the pandemic that his compassion and dedication to Marietta and the school system became incredibly clear.

As soon as the COVID-19 vaccine first became available, Sherrer called his customers, worked with their schedules, counseled hesitancy and came up with a system so no vaccine would be wasted. Through Poole’s Pharmacy, Sherrer was ready and willing to ensure that all teachers and staff who were able and willing to get the vaccine were vaccinated as soon as feasible. Within days of educators being eligible, Sherrer and the Poole’s staff were working with MCS to plan and implement vaccine clinics located at Marietta High School. What began as an initial clinic for MCS staff would soon become an ongoing partnership of MCS vaccine events for staff, students and members of the Marietta community.

When children 12 and older were able to get the vaccine, he was right back at it – helping parents with the decision and getting back to the schools to help administer the dose. In a time where it is vital to keep our community safe and educated about their options, Sherrer has done everything he can to make sure his fellow citizens are informed and vaccinated. Sherrer has consistently worked to support and ensure the health and wellness of his community, tirelessly dedicating himself to making Marietta a safer place for all.

