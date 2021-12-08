Girls, Inc. announces Brunch with Santa

Girls, Inc. issued the following press release about their Brunch with Santa event:

Marietta, Ga. (December 8, 2021) — Santa Claus is coming to Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta for brunch, photos, and holiday activities on December 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the nonprofit’s Marietta center. Girls Inc. is proud to partner with Comcast for this Brunch with Santa event to celebrate one year as a Lift Zone, providing free internet access to the community. The Brunch with Santa event will feature a delicious brunch spread, photos with Santa, arts and crafts, games, caroling, and more! There will also be resource tables and gift giveaways. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required on Eventbrite. Parents, families, educators and community members are expected to attend. Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid is excited to join the festivities and speak during the event.

What: Girls Inc. Brunch with Santa Holiday Event in partnership with Comcast’s Lift Zone Anniversary

Girls Inc. Brunch with Santa Holiday Event in partnership with Comcast’s Lift Zone Anniversary When: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 Where: Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta, 461 Manget St. SE, Marietta, GA 30060

“We love seeing our girls’ faces light up this time of year,” Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta CEO Tiffany Collie-Bailey said. “There is so much to celebrate, including our one-year anniversary serving as a Lift Zone thanks to Comcast. It’s a tremendous partnership, and we are so glad we can offer increased services like free internet access to our community. It is one less barrier for our girls to reach their full potential.” Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta has been offering a safe space for girls in metro Atlanta for 45 years. It now serves nearly 2,000 girls providing a supportive, pro-girl environment that offers homework assistance, mentoring, STEM activities, arts, literacy, nutrition, mental health, and more. More information is available at girlsincatl.org. During the event, girls in 7th – 10th grade participating in the G.L.O.W. (Girls Leading Our World) program will be assembling hygiene kits for those in need. G.L.O.W. features monthly themed workshops and field trips and aims to develop positive self-esteem, enhance academic growth and independence, and encourage girls to support each other. Through workshops with prominent guest speakers and local professionals, girls have the opportunity to explore important topics like feminine care, mental health, college readiness, and philanthropy.

About Girls, Inc.

The national organization that later became Girls, Inc., the National Girls Clubs, was founded in 1864 to serve girls and young women who were experiencing upheaval brought on by the Civil War.

Girls Clubs, Inc. of Greater Atlanta was founded in 1974 after a nine-year-old Cobb County girl, Debbie Randall, was found raped and murdered.

Irma Glover and Joyce Dunaway Parker decided that the abduction was in part due to the lack of a safe after-school environment for girls.

They approached the Marietta City Council and the Cobb County Commission to get land to create the Cobb-Marietta Girls Club, which later became Girls, Inc. of Greater Atlanta.