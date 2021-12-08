Marietta Water to begin water main replacement in January

The City of Marietta posted the following notice about the water main replacement project:

MARIETTA – Marietta Water will begin construction on a vital water main replacement project on the Marietta Square at Waverly Way and Powder Springs Street beginning January 2022.

This project aims to replace a section of cast iron water main on Waverly Way and Powder Springs Street that was installed in the 1940s and is nearing the end of its service life. The project originated from a leaking valve near CSX railroad tracks. Due to the proximity to the tracks, CSX would not allow the Water Department to repair the valve. This required us to at a minimum install a new railroad crossing and tie into the existing water main in three directions. The age of the water main combined with the future Public Works improvements on Powder Springs Street pushed us to continue the project down Powder Springs Street to Whitlock Avenue. Additionally, this project will allow the Water Department to abandon a section of water main that currently runs underneath a building.

The project is broken up into 4 phases. Phases 1 and 2 involve work across the railroad tracks at Waverley Way and must be done during regular working hours due to CSX requirements. These first two phases will take approximately 4 weeks to complete. Phases 3 and 4 will involve installing the new main down Powder Springs Street to Whitlock Avenue. These last two phases of construction will take place at night from 10 pm to 7 am and are expected to take approximately 18 weeks to complete. The total construction cost for this project is $736,229.59.

The City of Marietta and Marietta Water are working diligently with all businesses in the affected area to ensure they still operate as normal. The project will mainly be completed overnight to lessen the impact on travelers, customers, and business owners in the area. Additionally, the City will provide signage and messaging to remind customers that the Marietta Square is completely open for business during the entirety of this project. This project was originally slated to begin in November 2021, but the City postponed the project until after the holiday season for the businesses in the area.