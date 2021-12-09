Cobb weather December 9: Partly sunny today, possible showers this evening

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it will be partly sunny in Cobb County today followed by a chance of showers starting at 9 p.m. this evening. The high should be around 56 degrees.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued warning of dense fog this morning and isolated thunderstorms for a three-day period starting this evening.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.