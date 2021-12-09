Security company seeks to fill 500+ positions

Allied Universal will hold an open house hiring event at their regional office in Cobb County for the purpose of filling more than 500 openings, and the company also has a virtual application process. The company issued the following press release with the details:

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 500+ security professionals in Atlanta. The company is holding open house hiring events on December 10, December 13, December 14, December 15, December 16, December 17, December 20 and December 21 from 9 am to 4 pm at the company’s regional office at 1899 Powers Ferry Road SE, Suite #100 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to in-person interviews, Allied Universal’s virtual interview process allows applicants to complete the company’s online application from the comfort of their home through highly advanced video interviewing technology. Applicants can apply online for the hiring event here.

“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” says Rachel Guzman, Southeast Recruiting Director, Allied Universal. “We are interviewing and hiring on the spot!”

For full time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

“We provide proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored security solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business,” said Steve Jones, Global Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Our security professionals play a pivotal part in serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today’s world.”

Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving security industry. The company has countless examples of individuals that began their career as a security professional and today are in senior leadership positions.

Comprehensive national job listings are available at: https://jobs.aus.com/.