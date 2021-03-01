Cobb Sheriff announces hiring blitz

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced a hiring blitz, with the intent of hiring more than 100 staff in both sworn and civilian position.

The following press release describing the hiring effort, and how to start the application process if you are interested, was issued this morning:

MARIETTA, GA — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has launched an aggressive recruitment blitz to fill more than 100 vacant positions. From billboards to radio ads to presentations to community groups, the Office is leaving no stone unturned to fill 69 open deputy sheriff positions, 23 civilian positions, seven detention center officer positions, and six part-time civilian positions. Civilian positions range from accounting to administrative assistant to warrant processing. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said, “We’re hiring and we’re looking for individuals who thrive in a culture of excellence and who have a passion for serving others.” Candidates may apply online at cobbsherriff.org or call (770) 499-4739 for more information. “Sheriff Craig Owens has given us the mandate to cast a wide net when recruiting new employees to join our law enforcement agency,” said Major Marvin Prince, who leads the recruitment division. Employees will receive full benefits offered through the Cobb County government, including paid military leave, tuition reimbursement, and retirement benefits. “We are working with Cobb County Schools to introduce students to the various sworn and civilian career opportunities in the Sheriff’s Office,” Prince continued. “Our staff will soon embark on a trip to Puerto Rico to recruit military veterans and others looking for opportunities on the mainland.” Eligibility requirements for sheriff’s deputies and detention center officers include:

U.S. Citizen

At least 21 years of age for deputy sheriff; 19 years of age for detention center officers

High School Diploma or GED

Valid Driver’s License

Good Employment History

Good Personal References

The Sheriff’s Office does not allow tattoos or branding on the head, neck, scalp, hands, or fingers. The display of any unprofessional, obscene, or offensive tattoos or brands is prohibited. The final authority on the prohibition of a tattoo/brand shall be with the sheriff or his designee. Deputies and detention center officers must pass a background investigation, interview process, polygraph examination, medical examination, psychological evaluation, interview process, and a physical agility test. Pay Structure

Part-Time Deputy Sheriff $22.12 – $34.06 (Hourly) Effective March 22, 2020

Deputy Sheriff I – $46,000.00 – $70,840.00 (Annually) Effective March 22, 2020

Deputy Sheriff II – $48,435.69 – $74,590.96 (Annually) Effective March 22, 2020

Deputy Sheriff III – 5% Increase from Deputy Sheriff II, Available after four continuous years of service

Shift Differential Pay: Evening shift deputies receive an additional $.50/hour; morning shift deputies receive an extra $1.00/hour. Detention Incentive Pay of $1.30/ hour is available to eligible sworn and civilian employees. Lateral Entry Program Upon hiring, pay adjustment of 2% for each year of experience (10% maximum) Completion of jail certification and JTO – $2,500 payment Completion of 12 month probationary period – $2,500 payment Educational Incentive Pay Sworn employees with higher education will be eligible for the following incentives:

Associate’s Degree: $1,000 per year

Bachelor’s Degree: $2,000 per year

Master’s Degree: $3,000 per year

About the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office: The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is committed to giving the most professional, fair, and impartial law enforcement and detention operations possible while ensuring accountability, respect, and community-oriented partnership. Sheriff Craig Owens, who took over the office on Jan. 1, 2021, leads a staff of more than 700 deputies and civilians. Under his leadership, the Sheriff’s Office has the most diverse command staff in its nearly 200-year history and is on track to becoming the best law enforcement agency in the state of Georgia.