KSU graduate promoted to Technical Leader of GBI Crime Lab Firearms Section

Emily Bagwell, a 2012 graduate in biology from Kennesaw State University, has been promoted to Technical Leader of of the Firearms Section of the Crime Lab at the GBI.

She currently lives in Powder Springs.

According to a press release announcing the promotion, “The Firearms Technical Leader oversees the training program, analytical procedures, and examiner proficiency.”

Bagwell was hired by the GBI in 2015, after receiving her Masters Degree in Forensic Science from Stevenson University in Maryland. She was hired as a Firearms Scientist.

The GBI describes the duties of the Firearms Section as follows:

Scientists in the Firearms Section support the law enforcement community in both the investigation and trial-preparation stages of criminal cases involving a firearm or other tool. Scientists can determine the type of firearm that a bullet or cartridge case was fired from, whether a bullet or cartridge was or was not fired from a specific firearm, the distance between the muzzle of the firearm to the target at the time the firearm was fired, and many other crucial pieces of evidence for criminal cases.

About the GBI

According to the press release:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of three divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Lab, and the Investigative Division. The GBI has just over 800 employees and a budget of $132,482,064.