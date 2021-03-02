Town Center CID annual report released

The Town Center Community Improvement District (TCCID) released its annual digital report, highlighting its activities and accomplishments over the past year.

Those highlights included funding for Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever, and progress by the TCCID’s nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance, on Aviation Park and the installation of the chimney swift tower on the Noonday Creek Trail.

The press release announcing the report, which includes a link to read the full report, is reprinted below:

The Town Center Community Improvement District (TCCID) has released its annual digital report, highlighting its activities and accomplishments over the past year.(February 25, 2021) Kennesaw, GA – The Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) has released its digital annual report to chronicle its activities for 2020. The report highlights the overall theme of the year as well as several accomplishments and initiatives. The Town Center CID began the year with a theme of “Thinking Forward” which proved to be both inspiring and incredibly relevant. The CID team was determined to provide a sense of consistency as the community was surrounded with much uncertainty during the COVID pandemic. Tracy Styf, executive director, shares in the report, “In Town Center, passion is undoubtedly key for community improvement work. In fact, passion is what’s helped us most throughout this year. Despite 2020’s trial and tribulations, the CID made significant advances on projects and initiatives. We maintained momentum and continued projects that will substantially impact our district.” Despite the challenges that the year presented, the Town Center CID made headway on a number of studies, projects and initiatives. One of the largest accomplishments of the year for the CID was the confirmation of the final funding for South Barrett Reliever Phase 3. The Town Center Community Alliance, non-profit partner of the CID, also had a record-setting year. The organization made significant headway on Aviation Park Phase II by mounting a plane at Aviation Park and progressing towards the campaign’s fundraising goal of $400,000. The Alliance also installed a beautiful new feature along the Noonday Creek Trail, the Chimney Swift tower. This feature not only brings magnificent color to the trail, but it also provides a nesting and roosting location for the Chimney Swift bird whose habitat has been threatened. All these accomplishments and more can be viewed on the Town Center CID’s 2020 annual report: http://2020ar.towncentercid.com/.