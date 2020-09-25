ARC commits $15 million for South Barrett Reliever

The Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) distributed the following press release about the ARC funds for Phase III of the South Barrett Reliever:

(September 22, 2020) Kennesaw, GA –The Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) is pleased to announce that the Atlanta Regional Commission’s (ARC) latest Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) amendment includes the commitment of $15M in funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). This announcement secures the final funds necessary to complete the South Barrett Reliever Phase III and marks the largest single contribution in Town Center’s history.

This $45M multi-phased project began in 2010 with the widening and alignment of Greers Chapel Road. Phase II, completed in 2018, created a critical road realignment and intersection redesign of Barrett Lakes Boulevard at Shiloh Valley Drive. Both phases include increased connections and safety features for pedestrians and cyclists.

The South Barrett Reliever Phase III begins at the terminus of Phase II along Roberts Court (previously Shiloh Valley Drive). The bridge over I-75 and the NW Corridor links the east and west side of the district and provides an alternate route for Barrett Parkway. Once complete, the project is expected to provide mobility relief, improve public safety, and reduce congestion by more than 22%. Phase III completes the southern portion of this project, creating an inner loop for vehicular and pedestrian-level travel within the district and is expected to be completed in by 2024. A new fly-over rendering of the project can be viewed on the Town Center CID’s website.

Tracy Rathbone Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID states, “Completion of funding for South Barrett is historic for our district and we are immensely grateful to GDOT for their fervent support. The commitment of funds for South Barrett signals not only our largest GDOT contribution to date, but also the culmination of more than a decade of work on this significant piece of infrastructure. The South Barrett Reliever is a substantial and essential project to our district, county, and region. We are appreciative to GDOT, as well as our other partners, including Cobb County, GRTA/STRA and ARC for their commitment.”

The project is funded through a joint effort between the Town Center CID, Atlanta Regional Commission, Cobb DOT, Georgia DOT and State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA). The CID funded preliminary engineering for both Phase II and III at a cost of $1.6M and this project was included in the 2016 Cobb County SPLOST work plan.

About the Town Center CID

