84-year-old man injured in Whitlock crash released from hospital

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, Max Lorenz, the 84-year-old man seriously injured in a crash on Whitlock Avenue near Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is recovering from his injuries.

The public information release states:

We are please to report that eighty-four-year-old Max Lorenz of Marietta has been released from the hospital. His family gave us permission to share with you that he is home and expected to make a full recovery from the crash that occurred August 23rd on Whitlock Avenue.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred near the intersection of Whitlock Ave. and Dallas Circle at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday August 23, and the original public information release states the collision might have been due to members of a motor club passing in a no-pass zone on their way to a club meet.

Investigation led police to believe that the attempt to keep the club’s convoy of cars together led to the crash.

The 41-year-old Austell man who drove the Dodge charger that crossed the centerline and struck Lorenz’s Toyota has been charged with three misdemeanors: speeding, passing in no passing zone, reckless driving, and racing.