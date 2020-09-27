Town Center Community Alliance approves new officers

The Town Center Community Alliance approved its new slate of incoming officers at it’s September board meeting

The Alliance is a nonprofit partner of the Town Center Community Improvement District (TCCID).

The Alliance distributed the following announcement about the new officers:

September 24, 2020) Kennesaw, GA – At its latest board meeting, the Town Center Community Alliance (Alliance), nonprofit partner of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID), approved its 2021 Executive Committee Slate of Officers. These incoming officers include Chris Martin, Director Service Strategy, Georgia Region of Kaiser Permanente; Kelly Keappler, President of Quintus Development; and Ryan Maltby, Director of Business Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care.

This transition also includes the departure of long-time Town Center area developer, volunteer and advocate, Mason Zimmerman, Senior Managing Development Partner of Pope & Land. Since 1997, Zimmerman has played an integral role in the visioning and development of the Town Center community. He was a founding member of the Town Center CID and served as chairman and vice chairman during his tenure from 1997 to 2016. As a part of his work, Zimmerman launched the Alliance, where he served as founding chair and cast a vision for placemaking and greenspace efforts for the Town Center community.

Zimmerman states, “It is a privilege for me to have been involved in various ways in the growth of the Town Center community over an extended period of time. I am incredibly proud of the work that the CID and Alliance have accomplished and will continue to accomplish in the future. We have been planning this succession for some time. The Alliance will be in great hands going forward under the stewardship of our new slate of officers and the continued strong leadership of our director, Jennifer Hogan.

During his tenure as Town Center CID board chair, Zimmerman was instrumental in much of the commercial development and growth of the Town Center community. His forward-thinking nature enabled the CID to successfully deliver a wide range of projects, including the award-winning Skip Spann Connector, the Big Shanty Connector, the Noonday Creek Trail and the CID’s incredibly successful bike share program.

Jennifer Hogan, director of the Alliance, states, “The Alliance has been privileged to have one of the hardest working and out-of-the-box thinking groups. They have guided the Alliance with excitement and innovation making my job incredibly fun and rewarding. Although Mason will certainly be missed, his vision and legacy will be evident for years to come. He helped push this young nonprofit towards its true potential and gave us the momentum we need to continue to move forward. This has been a transformational year for the Alliance as we have made significant headway on many of our projects. With a solid foundation set, we know the best is yet to come.”

Chris Martin has served on the Alliance’s board for two years and will now step in to serve as 2021’s board chair. Martin has excellent leadership skills, an affinity for community engagement, and deep experience with strategic and transitional planning.

Martin states, “Being a part of the mission of the Alliance is both gratifying and enjoyable. The projects that are coming from this forward-thinking nonprofit are impactful and good for the community that I care so much about. It is an honor to be a part of this board, and we are looking forward to all that 2021 holds.”

To see the projects and accomplishments of the Town Center Community Alliance, visit towncentercid.com/alliance.

About the Town Center Community Alliance

Established by the Town Center CID in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to shaping the future of Town Center by supporting and funding beautification, greenspace and other quality of life initiatives that help foster a sense of place within the district. The Alliance seeks to preserve and enhance the area’s natural beauty while creating opportunities for outdoor recreation by developing parks, trails, landscapes, artwork displays and other quality of life initiatives.

About Town Center CID