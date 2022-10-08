Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences

The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway.

Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website.

Here is an excerpt from the news release:

Kennesaw drivers are one step closer to getting some relief from heavy rush-hour traffic around Town Center at Barrett Parkway and I-75. Cobb County leaders joined the Town Center Community to break ground on Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever, a road project that will give drivers an alternate route around Barrett Parkway, one of the busiest corridors in Town Center.

Advertisement

Phase 3 includes a roadway from the area around the Costco, over I-75, connecting to Roberts Court by the Home Depot, and will include bike lanes and crosswalks.

The estimated cost of the project is over $36.5 million, funded by the TCCID, the Atlanta Regional Commission, Cobb DOT, Georgia DOT, and the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA).

TCCID funded the initial engineering of the project, and the Barret Parkway Reliever is part of the county’s 2016 SPLOST.

For more information visit the following links provided by the county:

Click here for a detailed map of the project

Click here to take a virtual flyover of Phase 3

Click here for more information on the project

About the Town Center Community Improvement District

The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district that had over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. TCCID is the second-largest CID in Cobb, after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall, and includes Kennesaw State University and its surrounding area.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3)