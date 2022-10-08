Keith Warren promoted to managing partner at Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q in Smyrna

Keith Warren was promoted to managing partner of the Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna. The South Cobb location was opened in 2006, and is adjacent to the shopping complex with the Sprouts Farmers Market at the East West Connector.

Warren began his career in the food service industry while a student at UGA, where he worked as a dishwasher with LongHorn Steakhouse before graduating college.

He became a kitchen manager after 7 months at that company, and worked with LongHorn Steakhouse for 17 years, rising to the position of managing partner.

Advertisement

He then worked for three years with Macaroni Grill before starting at Jim ‘N Nicks as a Chef in the South Cobb location.

He then went on to a management position in Jim ‘N Nick’s Snellville location, and helped build that location into a strong performer within the company before being promoted into his managing partner position in at the South Cobb Drive Smyrna location.

“When I first discovered Jim ‘N Nick’s, the brand’s barbecue, family environment and quality of food sold the concept to me. You can work anywhere, but being able to believe in what you make is the most important thing to me,” said Keith Warren, managing partner at JNN. “Thanks to my team in Snellville and the results we produced, I was given the opportunity to be a managing partner with JNN. I’m extremely excited about this opportunity and our commitment to being a strong partner in the South Cobb community.”

About Jim ‘N Nicks

In company promotional materials Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q describes the company as follows:

Since its founding in 1985, Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q has mastered the art of slow-cooked, hickory-smoked barbecue with scratch-made trimmings. The company is committed to fresh, high-quality ingredients, as there are no microwaves, freezers or shortcuts in any of their restaurants. Focused on its local communities, Jim ‘N Nick’s believes guests deserve a place where they can unwind and reconnect with family and friends. The company currently operates 38 restaurants in seven states. For additional information, visit the website.