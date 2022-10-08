Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Marietta’s Strand Theatre

The Strand Theatre on Marietta Square will host the tribute show SkynFolks: An Authentic Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience on October 8 at 8 p,m, The Strand Theatre is located at 117 N Park Square 2nd Floor, Marietta, GA 30060 directly across from Glover Park.
For more information read the announcement from the City of Marietta website, reprinted below:
MARIETTA, GA (September 28, 2022) — The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will host SkynFolks: An Authentic Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience in concert on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm.
Brought together by luck, fate, devotion and drive, the members of SkynFolks pledged to create a band that would exactly reproduce the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
What emerged hasn’t been seen since the days of the original Skynyrd lineup: totally authentic, accurate renditions of the music on the first five Lynyrd Skynyrd albums performed live on stage.
It’s been a labor of love for SkynFolks to provide the kind of high-quality, authenstrandmariettatic experience that honors the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd. In the last two years, SkynFolks has played in venues of all sizes, including festivals, theaters, clubs, private parties, and concert halls. These performances helped the band build a rapidly-growing, enthusiastic fan base, many of whom have followed their performances to venues across the Southeast.
VIP Ticket Packages include early access to seating, drink tickets, a meet & greet with the band, a signed poster, and an exclusive pre-show set by the band.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at strandmarietta.org, over the phone at 770.293.0080 or at The Strand box office.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|People
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08