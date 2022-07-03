Agreement approved by Cobb BOC that will allow KSU to install pedestrian lights in Town Center Community Improvement District

As part of the consent agenda at the Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting last Tuesday, the BOC approved an Intergovernmental Lighting District Agreement with the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Kennesaw State University.

Under the agreement, KSU will be allowed to install pedestrian lights on Cobb County right-of-way at several points in the Town Center Community Improvement District.

KSU will be responsible for costs related to design and installation, including labor and materials. Cobb County will then take on maintenance and energy costs, to be paid for by a service charge on the water bill of the affected property.

Here is the background section from the agenda packet explaining the agreement:

Kennesaw State University (KSU) desires to install pedestrian lights along Cobb County public right-of-way at certain locations within the Town Center Community Improvement District (TCCID). The new lights will be governed by the provisions of the current Cooperation Agreement with the TCCID, as last amended by the Board of Commissioners on November 28, 2017. Inclusion of KSU will require an Intergovernmental Lighting District (ILD) Agreement.

Per terms of the ILD Agreement, proposed new lighting will be approved by both the Cobb County Streetlight Program Manager and the TCCID Director of Projects and Planning. KSU will have the sole responsibility for all aspects of installation of pedestrian lights, including all costs of labor and materials. Cobb County will be responsible for energy and maintenance costs, and will recover these costs through a monthly service charge assessed on the water bill of the affected property. In no way will the ILD Agreement restrict Cobb County or the TCCID from installing street lights and pedestrian lights.

The design and quality of the fixtures installed by KSU within the TCCID will be the same as installed by the TCCID, and will conform with the provisions of the current Second Amendment to the Cooperation Agreement.

The ILD Agreement with the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, on behalf of KSU, and the TCCID has been reviewed by the County Attorney’s Office, and was approved by the TCCID Board at their meeting held on April 26, 2022.