Cobb Board of Commissioners releases its 2024 meeting schedule

the sign in front of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners building

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 2, 2024

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners released its meeting schedule for 2024. The schedule includes:

  • The regular meetings where the business of the county is conducted, including ordinances, planning and funding decisions, and resolutions
  • Agenda work sessions where the agendas are finalized before the regular meetings
  • Work sessions that allow important issues to be considered in detail without making the regular meetings unmanageably long
  •  Zoning meetings, where the BOC makes decisions on zoning cases after the Planning Commission has made a recommendation

All the meetings are available on live stream (and afterward on recorded video) except the Agenda Work Sessions. See the schedule notes below for instructions on how to access the videos. All meetings are open to the public.

We’ve reprinted the schedule and the schedule notes from the announcement on the Cobb County website:

Monday, January 8, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, January 9, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, January 22, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, January 23, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, January 23, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Monday, February 12, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, February 13, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, February 20, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, February 26, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, February 27, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, February 27, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Monday, March 11, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, March 12, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, March 19, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, March 25, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, March 26, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, March 26, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Monday, April 8, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, April 9, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, April 16, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, April 22, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, April 23, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, April 23, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Monday, May 13, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, May 14, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, May 21, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, May 28, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, May 28, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, May 28, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Monday, June 10, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, June 11, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, June 18, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, June 24, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, June 25, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, June 25, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Monday, July 8, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, July 9, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, July 16, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, July 22, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, July 23, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, July 23, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Monday, August 12, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, August 13, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, August 20, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, August 26, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, August 27, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, August 27, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Monday, September 9, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, September 10, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, September 17, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, September 23, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, September 24, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, September 24, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Monday, October 7, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, October 8, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, October 15, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, October 21, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, October 22, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, October 22, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Friday, November 8, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, November 12, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, November 19, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, November 25, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, November 26, 2024Work Session1:30 PM
Tuesday, November 26, 2024Regular Meeting7:00 PM
Monday, December 9, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, December 10, 2024Regular Meeting9:00 AM
Monday, December 16, 2024Agenda Work Session9:00 AM
Tuesday, December 17, 2024Zoning Meeting9:00 AM
Tuesday, December 17, 2024Regular Meeting6:00 PM

SCHEDULE NOTES:

  • Tuesday BOC Work Sessions may be canceled if no items are submitted for the agenda. Follow www.cobbcounty.org/meetings for updates. 
  • All meetings will be held in the BOC Meeting Room at 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta, EXCEPT Agenda Work Sessions, which are held in the 3rd Floor conference room.
  • CobbTV will stream all meetings except for the Agenda Work Sessions.  Visit www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV for viewing options.

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

ChairwomanLisa Cupid
District 1 CommissionerKeli Gambrill
District 2 CommissionerJerica Richardson
District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

PeoplePopulation
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)766,802
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)766,149
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 2020766149
Population, Census, April 1, 2010688078
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent5.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent22.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.3%
Female persons, percent51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)29.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.5%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent2.8%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent50.2%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-202040562
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202015.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)311450
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202065.8%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$273,900
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,672
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$474
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,264
Building permits, 20213247
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-2020283359
Persons per household, 2016-20202.63
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202084.6%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202020.5%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202093.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202092.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202048.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202069.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202064.3%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2056579
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)5569500
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1536858
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)18543691
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$24,615
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202031.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$80,830
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$41,480
Persons in poverty, percent9.2%
BusinessesBusinesses
Total employer establishments, 202021492
Total employment, 2020358927
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)21780372
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020-0.3%
Total nonemployer establishments, 201986497
All employer firms, Reference year 201717066
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 201710386
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173537
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173058
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 201712177
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171204
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201713909
GeographyGeography
Population per square mile, 20202254.8
Population per square mile, 20102026.4
Land area in square miles, 2020339.78
Land area in square miles, 2010339.55
