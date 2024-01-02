Cobb Board of Commissioners releases its 2024 meeting schedule

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners released its meeting schedule for 2024. The schedule includes:

The regular meetings where the business of the county is conducted, including ordinances, planning and funding decisions, and resolutions

Agenda work sessions where the agendas are finalized before the regular meetings

Work sessions that allow important issues to be considered in detail without making the regular meetings unmanageably long

Zoning meetings, where the BOC makes decisions on zoning cases after the Planning Commission has made a recommendation

All the meetings are available on live stream (and afterward on recorded video) except the Agenda Work Sessions. See the schedule notes below for instructions on how to access the videos. All meetings are open to the public.

Monday, January 8, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, January 22, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Monday, February 12, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, February 26, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Monday, March 11, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, March 25, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, April 22, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Monday, May 13, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Monday, June 10, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, June 24, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, July 22, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, September 23, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Monday, October 7, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, October 21, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, November 25, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Work Session 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Regular Meeting 7:00 PM Monday, December 9, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Regular Meeting 9:00 AM Monday, December 16, 2024 Agenda Work Session 9:00 AM Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Zoning Meeting 9:00 AM Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Regular Meeting 6:00 PM

SCHEDULE NOTES:

Tuesday BOC Work Sessions may be canceled if no items are submitted for the agenda. Follow www.cobbcounty.org/meetings for updates.

All meetings will be held in the BOC Meeting Room at 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta, EXCEPT Agenda Work Sessions, which are held in the 3rd Floor conference room.

CobbTV will stream all meetings except for the Agenda Work Sessions. Visit www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV for viewing options.

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

PeoplePopulation Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 766,802 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 766,149 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 766149 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 688078 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 5.6% Persons under 18 years, percent 22.7% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.3% Female persons, percent 51.3% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 61.7% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 29.2% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.5% Asian alone, percent(a) 5.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.1% Two or More Races, percent 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 13.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 50.2% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 40562 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 15.6% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) 311450 Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 65.8% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $273,900 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,672 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $474 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,264 Building permits, 2021 3247 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 283359 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.63 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 84.6% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 20.5% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.2% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 93.3% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 92.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 48.4% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.2% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 13.8% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 69.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 64.3% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 2056579 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 5569500 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 1536858 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 18543691 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $24,615 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 31.2 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $80,830 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $41,480 Persons in poverty, percent 9.2% BusinessesBusinesses Total employer establishments, 2020 21492 Total employment, 2020 358927 Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) 21780372 Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 -0.3% Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 86497 All employer firms, Reference year 2017 17066 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 10386 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 3537 Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 3058 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 12177 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 1204 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 13909 GeographyGeography Population per square mile, 2020 2254.8 Population per square mile, 2010 2026.4 Land area in square miles, 2020 339.78 Land area in square miles, 2010 339.55