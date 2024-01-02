Cobb Board of Commissioners releases its 2024 meeting schedule

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners released its meeting schedule for 2024. The schedule includes:
- The regular meetings where the business of the county is conducted, including ordinances, planning and funding decisions, and resolutions
- Agenda work sessions where the agendas are finalized before the regular meetings
- Work sessions that allow important issues to be considered in detail without making the regular meetings unmanageably long
- Zoning meetings, where the BOC makes decisions on zoning cases after the Planning Commission has made a recommendation
All the meetings are available on live stream (and afterward on recorded video) except the Agenda Work Sessions. See the schedule notes below for instructions on how to access the videos. All meetings are open to the public.
We’ve reprinted the schedule and the schedule notes from the announcement on the Cobb County website:
|Monday, January 8, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, January 9, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, January 22, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, January 23, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, January 23, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Monday, February 12, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, February 13, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, February 26, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, February 27, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, February 27, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Monday, March 11, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, March 12, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, March 19, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, March 25, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, March 26, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, March 26, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Monday, April 8, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, April 9, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, April 16, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, April 22, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, April 23, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, April 23, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Monday, May 13, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, May 14, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, May 21, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, May 28, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, May 28, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, May 28, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Monday, June 10, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, June 11, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, June 18, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, June 24, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, June 25, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, June 25, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Monday, July 8, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, July 9, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, July 16, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, July 22, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, July 23, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, July 23, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Monday, August 12, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, August 13, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, August 20, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, August 26, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, August 27, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, August 27, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Monday, September 9, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, September 10, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, September 23, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Monday, October 7, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, October 8, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, October 15, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, October 21, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, October 22, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, October 22, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Friday, November 8, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, November 12, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, November 19, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, November 25, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, November 26, 2024
|Work Session
|1:30 PM
|Tuesday, November 26, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Monday, December 9, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, December 10, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Monday, December 16, 2024
|Agenda Work Session
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, December 17, 2024
|Zoning Meeting
|9:00 AM
|Tuesday, December 17, 2024
|Regular Meeting
|6:00 PM
SCHEDULE NOTES:
- Tuesday BOC Work Sessions may be canceled if no items are submitted for the agenda. Follow www.cobbcounty.org/meetings for updates.
- All meetings will be held in the BOC Meeting Room at 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta, EXCEPT Agenda Work Sessions, which are held in the 3rd Floor conference room.
- CobbTV will stream all meetings except for the Agenda Work Sessions. Visit www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV for viewing options.
About Cobb County
Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.
The current board is:
|Chairwoman
|Lisa Cupid
|District 1 Commissioner
|Keli Gambrill
|District 2 Commissioner
|Jerica Richardson
|District 3 Commissioner
|JoAnn Birrell
|District 4 Commissioner
|Monique Sheffield
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:
|PeoplePopulation
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|766,802
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|766,149
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|766149
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|688078
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|5.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|22.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.3%
|Female persons, percent
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|61.7%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|29.2%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.5%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|2.8%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|13.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|50.2%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|40562
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|15.6%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|311450
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|65.8%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$273,900
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,672
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$474
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,264
|Building permits, 2021
|3247
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|283359
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.63
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|84.6%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|20.5%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|93.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|92.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|48.4%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.2%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|13.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|69.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|64.3%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2056579
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|5569500
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1536858
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|18543691
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$24,615
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|31.2
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$80,830
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$41,480
|Persons in poverty, percent
|9.2%
|BusinessesBusinesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|21492
|Total employment, 2020
|358927
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|21780372
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|-0.3%
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|86497
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|17066
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|10386
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3537
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3058
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|12177
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1204
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|13909
|GeographyGeography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2254.8
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2026.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|339.78
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|339.55