Piedmont Healthcare is building 40,000 sf facility in Town Center CID

Piedmont Healthcare is building a 40,000 square foot medical office building in the Town Center Community Improvement District in the Kennesaw area.

The facility, to be located at the intersection of Chastain Road and Chastain Meadows Parkway, will include “comprehensive oncology services, including radiation therapy, infusion and imaging services as well as primary and specialty care offices,” according to a press release announcing this week’s groundbreaking.

The facility is expected to open in late 2021.

“While this will be an incredible building, it represents so much more,” said Patrick Battey, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in the press release. “The treatments and therapies that will be offered inside will save and improve lives. This building offers us a chance to bring the level of care and innovation that we provide at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital to Cobb County.”

“We are excited to have Piedmont Healthcare expand its footprint in Cobb County,” said Dana Johnson, COO of the Cobb Chamber and Executive Director of SelectCobb in the press release. “Piedmont’s investment in Town Center will give residents choice in healthcare providers for services and opportunities for employment.”

The facility will have a medical linear accelerator, or LINAC, a device used for external beam radiation treatments for people with malignant tumors.

“Piedmont Healthcare is committed to making a positive difference in every life we touch,” said Charlie Brown, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont Physician Enterprise in the press releast. “Bringing this level of care to our patients in Cobb County will make a positive difference by saving them the time and stress of having to drive longer distances for treatment.”

“We are pleased to see Piedmont’s footprint expand within the Town Center CID,” said Tracy Rathbone Styf, Executive Director of the Town Center CID. “Their new location is within the largest single undeveloped property in our district, and we are thrilled to see a healthcare provider such as Piedmont relocate there. As a CID, one of our top priorities is creating a space for quality development. With the partners involved in this project, we are confident this will, indeed, be quality.”

“Piedmont has a long history of providing high quality compassionate care to people in communities across the state,” said Dr. Brown. “We are excited and proud of our growth into Cobb County and look forward to playing an active role in this vibrant community.”