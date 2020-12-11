South Cobb among locations for “Good Trouble” marches and votercades on Monday Dec 14

South Cobb (in the Riverside community of unincorporated Austell) is among the locations of the votercades being held across the state on Monday to encourage Black and Brown voters to cast their votes in the Georgia run-off election during the early voting period.

The coalition of organization spearheading the effort issued the following press release which gives more details plus the time and where to assemble:

Black and Brown voters in cities across Georgia are joining the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda, the Transformative Justice Coalition, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and community organizers for John Lewis “Good Trouble” Marches and Votercades, festive celebrations of voting rights that will lead voters to the polls for early voting for the U.S. Senate runoffs and Public Service Commission race on Jan 5, 2021.

“We want to bring awareness to the fact that early voting started and encourage people along the route to join us to get into some ‘Good Trouble’ and vote,” said Helen Butler, executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda.

The Votercades create a level of excitement that inspires Black and Brown people to vote in the special election despite tactics like the unjust purging of 200,000 Georgia voters, intentional misinformation, and efforts by Georgia legislators to impose more restrictions on absentee ballots that will affect the runoffs,” said Barbara Arnwine, founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

The John Lewis March and Caravan is designed to capture the Spirit of the Late Congressman’s legacy of getting into “Good Trouble.” There will be subsequent Marches held during the month to continue to bring attention to the urgent need for voters to finish the job they started by voting. To view an updated schedule of Marches/Votercades visit votingrightsalliance.org.

MARCHES/VOTERCADES DECEMBER 14 (updated list at votingrightsalliance.org)

CITY: Austell TIME: 11:00 AM STARTING LOCATION: South Cobb Recreation Center 875 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168 CONTACT: Sharon J.Hill 678.900.2405

CITY: Athens TIME: 11:00 AM STARTING LOCATION: 410 McKinley Dr, Athens, GA CONTACT: Tonja Roberts (910) 777-5955

CITY: Decatur TIME: 11:00 AM STARTING LOCATION: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center 3181 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, GA 30034 CONTACT: Juliana Njoku (404) 687-2731

CITY: Augusta TIME: 11:00 AM CONTACT: Gayla Keese gayla@lwvga.org 706-414-6515 STARTING LOCATION: Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium Football Stadium 1339 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901

CITY: Stone Mountain TIME: 12:30 PM STARTING LOCATION: Salem Missionary Baptist Church 4700 Church St NW, Lilburn, GA 30048 CONTACT: Glencie Rhedrick (980) 202-9866

CITY: Atlanta TIME: 2:00 PM STARTING LOCATION: Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC)715 MLK Jr. Dr., Atlanta, GACONTACT: Dr. Karen McCrae KMcRae@cbmoa.org

CITY: Columbus TIME: 2:00 PM CONTACT: Jane Wilson (706) 289-4281 STARTING LOCATION: Smith Grove A.M.E. Zion Church 6550 Carr St. Columbus, GA 31907

CITY: Gainesville TIME: 3:00 PM STARTING LOCATION: St John Baptist Church741 E. E. Butler Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501 CONTACT: Glencie Rhedrick (980) 202-9866

CITY: McDonough TIME: 3:00 PM STARTING LOCATION: Eagles Landing High School 301 Tunis Rd, McDonough, GA 30253 CONTACT: Jessica Barker (256) 640-2483

CITY: Savannah TIME: 3:00 PM CONTACT: Carry (CJ) Smith magnitudeconsulting@gmail.com (423) 619-7712 STARTING LOCATION: Conner’s Temple Baptist Church 509 W Gwinnett St. Savannah, GA

About the Peoples Agenda

The Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. The organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah. To donate or volunteer visit www.thepeoplesagenda.org,

About TJC

Founded by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the united states and abroad.

About Rainbow PUSH

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change.