PruittHealth asks for holiday greetings for nursing home residents.

PruittHealth owns a chain of nursing homes in Georgia, including facilities in Austell and Marietta.

Last year they asked the community to help combat the sense of isolation and loneliness felt by many nursing home residents by “sending dozens of Caring Cards filled with warm, holiday wishes and messages of encouragement.”

This year, with COVID-19 limiting the amount of social interaction nursing home residents experience even further, PruittHealth is once again asking for community support for this project.

The company issued the following press release explaining the program:

To combat loneliness and social isolation, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports is linked to serious health conditions, PruittHealth is asking the community to send holiday greetings, prayers, drawings and videos to CaringCards@pruitthealth.com or submit them online at PruittHealth.com/Caring-Cards.



“This year has been difficult for everyone, especially our patients, but one thing that has helped to keep spirits up throughout the pandemic is the love and support given to us by the community,” Neil Pruitt, chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said. “This holiday season, our patients need that support more than ever, and we’re asking community members to send holiday greetings so that no senior feels alone and is reminded that they are loved.”



PruittHealth activities directors and caregivers will share these holiday greetings and messages of encouragement with patients – more than 9,000 of them in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina – to ensure they know that they are in the thoughts of compassionate friends, even ones they have never met.



“Together, we can ensure no older adult in our communities feels forgotten this holiday season and with a simple act of kindness, we can do our part to improve the health and well-being of older adults in the community,” Pruitt said. “We saw firsthand how these Caring Cards help bring such joy to patients’ faces when we piloted the program last year and I thank everyone who participates in advance for helping us repeat its success this year.”