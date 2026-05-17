Heavy Early Voting Turnout Reported Across Cobb County

By Mark Woolsey

Turnout was heavy across Cobb during the advance voting period leading up to the May 19 primary.

According to numbers checked Saturday on the Cobb County website ,Cobb voters had turned out to the tune of 61,904 during the three-week period. That pushed the early turnout percentage to 14.5 percent of active voters. Some 97.12 percent of the total, 60,110 were in person, while 1,794 or 2.88 percent were mail-in ballots.

A long line of voters waited at the South Cobb Community Center Friday, just one location of a number where voters had to wait to cast ballots.

Line at South Cobb Community Center wraps around parking lot

With the advanced period over, no voting will take place through Monday in advance of the Tuesday election.

Voters will troop to the polls then to decide a healthy batch of primary contests, ranging from U.S. Congress and Senate to governor , secretary of state, Lt. governor, agriculture secretary, state school superintendent on down to a host of local races.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. And unlike the advanced period’s designated polling spots, voters will report to their local precinct locations to vote.