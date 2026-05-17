Volunteers Join Queen Mill Road Adopt-A-Mile Cleanup Effort

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Queen Mill Neighbors Adopt-A-Mile letter cleanup:

The Queen Mill Neighbors conducted their quarterly Adopt-A-Mile litter

cleanup of the two-mile stretch of Queen Mill Road. With help from their

friends, a new volunteer, David, and the South Cobb Lions Club, they were

able to remove 15 bags of litter from this beautiful neighborhood as well as

have fun visiting with the volunteers. If you or your neighbors would like to also have a gorgeous community, you

can contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov and Dawn can have your

signs placed on each end of the mile and provide you with your supplies such

as orange bags, grabbers and safety vests.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities. To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website: