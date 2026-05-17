Cobb County filings show expansion across service industries

Cobb County’s latest round of business license filings shows continued activity across hospitality, personal care, consulting and home-service sectors, with several new restaurants, hotels, wellness businesses and specialty retailers appearing on the county’s newest listings. The filings cover licenses issued between May 10 and May 17, 2026.
The latest filings also reflect a wide geographic spread, with businesses tied to the unincorporated areas near Marietta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, Powder Springs and the Cumberland area. Specialty businesses ranging from scuba instruction and motorcycle parts sales to airplane rentals and wastewater recycling underscore the diversity of new commercial activity entering the county.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043760
|1272 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg Owner
|776 Arbor Springs Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
|05/15/2026 — Office Space Rental
|OCC043727
|3Lite Motors LLC
|21 Scott Dr NE, 105, Marietta, GA 30067
|05/12/2026 — Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only
|OCC043720
|428 Windy Hill Rd Bldg Owner
|6758 Graves Mill Dr, Norcross, GA 30093
|05/12/2026 — Office Space Rental
|OCC043725
|A Crafty Skater, LLC
|3211 Citation Ave NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|05/12/2026 — Cottage Food
|CON001710
|Allied Universal Technology Services
|1690 Roberts Blvd, Ste 104, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|05/14/2026 — Low Voltage Contractor
|OCC043711
|Amreen Kanchwala Bookeeping
|1247 Noble Ln, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/11/2026 — Consultant – Financial
|OCC043734
|Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC
|11731 Pointe Pl, Roswell, GA 30076
|05/13/2026 — Physician
|OCC043748
|Beyond Body and Mind Spa LLC
|1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 240, Marietta, GA 30068
|05/14/2026 — Esthetician
|OCC043722
|Big Al Smoke House LLC
|865 Baltimore Place, Marietta, GA 30064
|05/12/2026 — Catering Service
|OCC043729
|Bolivar Coffee
|1651 Powder Springs Rd, Ste 1, Marietta, GA 30064
|05/13/2026 — Restaurant
|ALC003633
|Courtyard by Marriott
|2045 S Park Pl, Atlanta, GA 30339
|05/14/2026 — Hotel or Motel
|OCC043747
|Cycle Gear
|4020 S 26th St, Philadelphia, PA 19112
|05/13/2026 — Motorcycle Parts Store
|OCC043713
|Dan Marcum LLC
|2889 Brandl Cove Ct, Marietta, GA 30067
|05/11/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043754
|Direct Pro Investments LLC
|3821 Paul Samuel Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|05/15/2026 — Rental of Airplanes
|OCC043737
|Diventures Marietta
|11640 Arbor St, Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68144
|05/13/2026 — Diving – Scuba Instruction
|OCC043750
|Dog City Bakery
|118 Serenity Lake Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30004
|05/13/2026 — Pet Shop and Supplies
|OCC042494
|EVOQ East Cobb
|104 Interstate North Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339
|05/11/2026 — Apartment Rental
|OCC043719
|FDG Autos LLC
|105 Pebble Brooke Pass, Covington, GA 30016
|05/12/2026 — Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only
|CON001708
|Filterworks Solutions
|3275 W Hillsboro Blvd, Ste 206, Deerfield, FL 33442
|05/15/2026 — Building Contractor
|OCC043739
|Flywheel Centers
|2303 Cumberland Pkwy, Ste 3, Atlanta, GA 30339
|05/13/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling
|OCC043741
|Intuit
|PO Box 3824, Durham, NC 27702
|05/13/2026 — Income Tax Service
|OCC043743
|Intuit
|PO Box 3824, Durham, NC 27702
|05/13/2026 — Income Tax Service
|OCC043751
|Ix Chel Beauty and Wellness LLC
|4785 Burford Crt NW, Acworth, GA 30102
|05/15/2026 — Manufacturer – Perfumes, Cosmetics & Other Toilet Preps
|OCC043746
|J. Kyle Brooks Law LLC
|3737 Fir Court, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/13/2026 — Lawyer – First Year in Cobb County
|OCC043716
|Janicia Jones
|2900 Delk Rd, Ste 17 Salon 5, Marietta, GA 30067
|05/12/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043723
|JCJ Painting LLC
|3991 Amberley Ln, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/12/2026 — Painting Contractor and Paper Hanging
|OCC043728
|Julianna’s Skin Boutique & Aesthetics LLC
|1368 Atlanta Rd SE, 116, Marietta, GA 30060
|05/13/2026 — Esthetician
|OCC042194
|Kellen
|529 14th Street NW, 1280, Washington, GA
|05/11/2026 — Office Space Rental
|OCC043742
|Lashes of Atlanta East Cobb
|1255 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 270, Marietta, GA 30068
|05/14/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043752
|Mattress Lux
|2774 Cobb Parkway NW, 105, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|05/15/2026 — Mattress Retail
|OCC043712
|Mazy Grace
|4216 Keheley Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/11/2026 — Florist
|OCC043731
|MixMash Games
|2717 Haper Woods Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/13/2026 — Business Management Office
|OCC043740
|Mr Handyman of West Marietta – Smyrna
|1827 Tree Top Way, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/14/2026 — Handy Man – No State License
|OCC043749
|Oak Tree Service LLC
|438 Ridgetop Dr, Acworth, GA 30102
|05/14/2026 — Tree Trimming Service
|OCC043730
|Olive Branches Property Management LLC
|750 Pecan Knoll Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/13/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management
|OCC043736
|Pencil & Palette
|5661 Lanny Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/13/2026 — Art Studio/Classes
|OCC043717
|Punos Private Home Care LLC
|1031 Camellia Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/12/2026 — Health and Allied Services
|OCC043726
|Rytech Restoration of Northwest Atlanta
|9460 Factory St, Ooltewah, TN 37363
|05/12/2026 — Cleaning Contractor – Buildings After Construction
|OCC043721
|Shawn Pettersen
|4501 Circle 75 Pkwy, 1410, Atlanta, GA 30339
|05/12/2026 — Cottage Food
|OCC043738
|Sketers Home Design
|4610 North Landing Trace, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/14/2026 — Handy Man – No State License
|OCC043744
|Sonesta Atlanta Cumberland
|5151 Headquarters Dr, Ste 230, Plano, TX 75024
|05/13/2026 — Hotel or Motel
|OCC043714
|Studio LCP LLC
|2132 Sonoma Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
|05/11/2026 — Beautician
|OCC043718
|Superior Stormwater Management LLC
|3689 Catalina Dr, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/12/2026 — Grading Contractor
|OCC043724
|The Range Cafe
|PO Box 114, Pine Lake, GA 30072
|05/12/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043733
|Timeless Rentals LLC
|1610 Shamrock Trl, Smyrna, GA 30080
|05/13/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043732
|Vanessas Party Accessories and Arrangements
|380 Mayes Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/13/2026 — Party Plan Merchandising
|OCC043735
|Wildwood Eye Care
|1545 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|05/13/2026 — Optometrist
|OCC043745
|WRM Wastewater GA
|16290 Park Ten Place, Ste 250, Houston, TX 77094
|05/13/2026 — Recycling of Materials
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County filings show expansion across service industries"