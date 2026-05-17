Cobb County filings show expansion across service industries

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 17, 2026

Cobb County’s latest round of business license filings shows continued activity across hospitality, personal care, consulting and home-service sectors, with several new restaurants, hotels, wellness businesses and specialty retailers appearing on the county’s newest listings. The filings cover licenses issued between May 10 and May 17, 2026.

The latest filings also reflect a wide geographic spread, with businesses tied to the unincorporated areas near Marietta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, Powder Springs and the Cumberland area. Specialty businesses ranging from scuba instruction and motorcycle parts sales to airplane rentals and wastewater recycling underscore the diversity of new commercial activity entering the county.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC0437601272 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg Owner776 Arbor Springs Pkwy, Newnan, GA 3026505/15/2026 — Office Space Rental
OCC0437273Lite Motors LLC21 Scott Dr NE, 105, Marietta, GA 3006705/12/2026 — Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only
OCC043720428 Windy Hill Rd Bldg Owner6758 Graves Mill Dr, Norcross, GA 3009305/12/2026 — Office Space Rental
OCC043725A Crafty Skater, LLC3211 Citation Ave NW, Kennesaw, GA 3014405/12/2026 — Cottage Food
CON001710Allied Universal Technology Services1690 Roberts Blvd, Ste 104, Kennesaw, GA 3014405/14/2026 — Low Voltage Contractor
OCC043711Amreen Kanchwala Bookeeping1247 Noble Ln, Marietta, GA 3006205/11/2026 — Consultant – Financial
OCC043734Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC11731 Pointe Pl, Roswell, GA 3007605/13/2026 — Physician
OCC043748Beyond Body and Mind Spa LLC1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 240, Marietta, GA 3006805/14/2026 — Esthetician
OCC043722Big Al Smoke House LLC865 Baltimore Place, Marietta, GA 3006405/12/2026 — Catering Service
OCC043729Bolivar Coffee1651 Powder Springs Rd, Ste 1, Marietta, GA 3006405/13/2026 — Restaurant
ALC003633Courtyard by Marriott2045 S Park Pl, Atlanta, GA 3033905/14/2026 — Hotel or Motel
OCC043747Cycle Gear4020 S 26th St, Philadelphia, PA 1911205/13/2026 — Motorcycle Parts Store
OCC043713Dan Marcum LLC2889 Brandl Cove Ct, Marietta, GA 3006705/11/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043754Direct Pro Investments LLC3821 Paul Samuel Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015205/15/2026 — Rental of Airplanes
OCC043737Diventures Marietta11640 Arbor St, Ste 100, Omaha, NE 6814405/13/2026 — Diving – Scuba Instruction
OCC043750Dog City Bakery118 Serenity Lake Dr, Alpharetta, GA 3000405/13/2026 — Pet Shop and Supplies
OCC042494EVOQ East Cobb104 Interstate North Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 3033905/11/2026 — Apartment Rental
OCC043719FDG Autos LLC105 Pebble Brooke Pass, Covington, GA 3001605/12/2026 — Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only
CON001708Filterworks Solutions3275 W Hillsboro Blvd, Ste 206, Deerfield, FL 3344205/15/2026 — Building Contractor
OCC043739Flywheel Centers2303 Cumberland Pkwy, Ste 3, Atlanta, GA 3033905/13/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling
OCC043741IntuitPO Box 3824, Durham, NC 2770205/13/2026 — Income Tax Service
OCC043743IntuitPO Box 3824, Durham, NC 2770205/13/2026 — Income Tax Service
OCC043751Ix Chel Beauty and Wellness LLC4785 Burford Crt NW, Acworth, GA 3010205/15/2026 — Manufacturer – Perfumes, Cosmetics & Other Toilet Preps
OCC043746J. Kyle Brooks Law LLC3737 Fir Court, Marietta, GA 3006605/13/2026 — Lawyer – First Year in Cobb County
OCC043716Janicia Jones2900 Delk Rd, Ste 17 Salon 5, Marietta, GA 3006705/12/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043723JCJ Painting LLC3991 Amberley Ln, Marietta, GA 3006205/12/2026 — Painting Contractor and Paper Hanging
OCC043728Julianna’s Skin Boutique & Aesthetics LLC1368 Atlanta Rd SE, 116, Marietta, GA 3006005/13/2026 — Esthetician
OCC042194Kellen529 14th Street NW, 1280, Washington, GA05/11/2026 — Office Space Rental
OCC043742Lashes of Atlanta East Cobb1255 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 270, Marietta, GA 3006805/14/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043752Mattress Lux2774 Cobb Parkway NW, 105, Kennesaw, GA 3015205/15/2026 — Mattress Retail
OCC043712Mazy Grace4216 Keheley Rd, Marietta, GA 3006605/11/2026 — Florist
OCC043731MixMash Games2717 Haper Woods Dr, Marietta, GA 3006205/13/2026 — Business Management Office
OCC043740Mr Handyman of West Marietta – Smyrna1827 Tree Top Way, Marietta, GA 3006205/14/2026 — Handy Man – No State License
OCC043749Oak Tree Service LLC438 Ridgetop Dr, Acworth, GA 3010205/14/2026 — Tree Trimming Service
OCC043730Olive Branches Property Management LLC750 Pecan Knoll Dr, Marietta, GA 3006205/13/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management
OCC043736Pencil & Palette5661 Lanny Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/13/2026 — Art Studio/Classes
OCC043717Punos Private Home Care LLC1031 Camellia Dr, Marietta, GA 3006205/12/2026 — Health and Allied Services
OCC043726Rytech Restoration of Northwest Atlanta9460 Factory St, Ooltewah, TN 3736305/12/2026 — Cleaning Contractor – Buildings After Construction
OCC043721Shawn Pettersen4501 Circle 75 Pkwy, 1410, Atlanta, GA 3033905/12/2026 — Cottage Food
OCC043738Sketers Home Design4610 North Landing Trace, Marietta, GA 3006605/14/2026 — Handy Man – No State License
OCC043744Sonesta Atlanta Cumberland5151 Headquarters Dr, Ste 230, Plano, TX 7502405/13/2026 — Hotel or Motel
OCC043714Studio LCP LLC2132 Sonoma Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 3008005/11/2026 — Beautician
OCC043718Superior Stormwater Management LLC3689 Catalina Dr, Marietta, GA 3006605/12/2026 — Grading Contractor
OCC043724The Range CafePO Box 114, Pine Lake, GA 3007205/12/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043733Timeless Rentals LLC1610 Shamrock Trl, Smyrna, GA 3008005/13/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043732Vanessas Party Accessories and Arrangements380 Mayes Rd, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/13/2026 — Party Plan Merchandising
OCC043735Wildwood Eye Care1545 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA 3006705/13/2026 — Optometrist
OCC043745WRM Wastewater GA16290 Park Ten Place, Ste 250, Houston, TX 7709405/13/2026 — Recycling of Materials

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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