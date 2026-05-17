Cobb County filings show expansion across service industries

Cobb County’s latest round of business license filings shows continued activity across hospitality, personal care, consulting and home-service sectors, with several new restaurants, hotels, wellness businesses and specialty retailers appearing on the county’s newest listings. The filings cover licenses issued between May 10 and May 17, 2026.

The latest filings also reflect a wide geographic spread, with businesses tied to the unincorporated areas near Marietta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, Powder Springs and the Cumberland area. Specialty businesses ranging from scuba instruction and motorcycle parts sales to airplane rentals and wastewater recycling underscore the diversity of new commercial activity entering the county.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043760 1272 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg Owner 776 Arbor Springs Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 05/15/2026 — Office Space Rental OCC043727 3Lite Motors LLC 21 Scott Dr NE, 105, Marietta, GA 30067 05/12/2026 — Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only OCC043720 428 Windy Hill Rd Bldg Owner 6758 Graves Mill Dr, Norcross, GA 30093 05/12/2026 — Office Space Rental OCC043725 A Crafty Skater, LLC 3211 Citation Ave NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 05/12/2026 — Cottage Food CON001710 Allied Universal Technology Services 1690 Roberts Blvd, Ste 104, Kennesaw, GA 30144 05/14/2026 — Low Voltage Contractor OCC043711 Amreen Kanchwala Bookeeping 1247 Noble Ln, Marietta, GA 30062 05/11/2026 — Consultant – Financial OCC043734 Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC 11731 Pointe Pl, Roswell, GA 30076 05/13/2026 — Physician OCC043748 Beyond Body and Mind Spa LLC 1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 240, Marietta, GA 30068 05/14/2026 — Esthetician OCC043722 Big Al Smoke House LLC 865 Baltimore Place, Marietta, GA 30064 05/12/2026 — Catering Service OCC043729 Bolivar Coffee 1651 Powder Springs Rd, Ste 1, Marietta, GA 30064 05/13/2026 — Restaurant ALC003633 Courtyard by Marriott 2045 S Park Pl, Atlanta, GA 30339 05/14/2026 — Hotel or Motel OCC043747 Cycle Gear 4020 S 26th St, Philadelphia, PA 19112 05/13/2026 — Motorcycle Parts Store OCC043713 Dan Marcum LLC 2889 Brandl Cove Ct, Marietta, GA 30067 05/11/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043754 Direct Pro Investments LLC 3821 Paul Samuel Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 05/15/2026 — Rental of Airplanes OCC043737 Diventures Marietta 11640 Arbor St, Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68144 05/13/2026 — Diving – Scuba Instruction OCC043750 Dog City Bakery 118 Serenity Lake Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30004 05/13/2026 — Pet Shop and Supplies OCC042494 EVOQ East Cobb 104 Interstate North Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339 05/11/2026 — Apartment Rental OCC043719 FDG Autos LLC 105 Pebble Brooke Pass, Covington, GA 30016 05/12/2026 — Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only CON001708 Filterworks Solutions 3275 W Hillsboro Blvd, Ste 206, Deerfield, FL 33442 05/15/2026 — Building Contractor OCC043739 Flywheel Centers 2303 Cumberland Pkwy, Ste 3, Atlanta, GA 30339 05/13/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling OCC043741 Intuit PO Box 3824, Durham, NC 27702 05/13/2026 — Income Tax Service OCC043743 Intuit PO Box 3824, Durham, NC 27702 05/13/2026 — Income Tax Service OCC043751 Ix Chel Beauty and Wellness LLC 4785 Burford Crt NW, Acworth, GA 30102 05/15/2026 — Manufacturer – Perfumes, Cosmetics & Other Toilet Preps OCC043746 J. Kyle Brooks Law LLC 3737 Fir Court, Marietta, GA 30066 05/13/2026 — Lawyer – First Year in Cobb County OCC043716 Janicia Jones 2900 Delk Rd, Ste 17 Salon 5, Marietta, GA 30067 05/12/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043723 JCJ Painting LLC 3991 Amberley Ln, Marietta, GA 30062 05/12/2026 — Painting Contractor and Paper Hanging OCC043728 Julianna’s Skin Boutique & Aesthetics LLC 1368 Atlanta Rd SE, 116, Marietta, GA 30060 05/13/2026 — Esthetician OCC042194 Kellen 529 14th Street NW, 1280, Washington, GA 05/11/2026 — Office Space Rental OCC043742 Lashes of Atlanta East Cobb 1255 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 270, Marietta, GA 30068 05/14/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043752 Mattress Lux 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, 105, Kennesaw, GA 30152 05/15/2026 — Mattress Retail OCC043712 Mazy Grace 4216 Keheley Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 05/11/2026 — Florist OCC043731 MixMash Games 2717 Haper Woods Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 05/13/2026 — Business Management Office OCC043740 Mr Handyman of West Marietta – Smyrna 1827 Tree Top Way, Marietta, GA 30062 05/14/2026 — Handy Man – No State License OCC043749 Oak Tree Service LLC 438 Ridgetop Dr, Acworth, GA 30102 05/14/2026 — Tree Trimming Service OCC043730 Olive Branches Property Management LLC 750 Pecan Knoll Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 05/13/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management OCC043736 Pencil & Palette 5661 Lanny Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/13/2026 — Art Studio/Classes OCC043717 Punos Private Home Care LLC 1031 Camellia Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 05/12/2026 — Health and Allied Services OCC043726 Rytech Restoration of Northwest Atlanta 9460 Factory St, Ooltewah, TN 37363 05/12/2026 — Cleaning Contractor – Buildings After Construction OCC043721 Shawn Pettersen 4501 Circle 75 Pkwy, 1410, Atlanta, GA 30339 05/12/2026 — Cottage Food OCC043738 Sketers Home Design 4610 North Landing Trace, Marietta, GA 30066 05/14/2026 — Handy Man – No State License OCC043744 Sonesta Atlanta Cumberland 5151 Headquarters Dr, Ste 230, Plano, TX 75024 05/13/2026 — Hotel or Motel OCC043714 Studio LCP LLC 2132 Sonoma Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 05/11/2026 — Beautician OCC043718 Superior Stormwater Management LLC 3689 Catalina Dr, Marietta, GA 30066 05/12/2026 — Grading Contractor OCC043724 The Range Cafe PO Box 114, Pine Lake, GA 30072 05/12/2026 — Restaurant OCC043733 Timeless Rentals LLC 1610 Shamrock Trl, Smyrna, GA 30080 05/13/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043732 Vanessas Party Accessories and Arrangements 380 Mayes Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/13/2026 — Party Plan Merchandising OCC043735 Wildwood Eye Care 1545 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067 05/13/2026 — Optometrist OCC043745 WRM Wastewater GA 16290 Park Ten Place, Ste 250, Houston, TX 77094 05/13/2026 — Recycling of Materials

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.