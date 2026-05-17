Kennesaw police warns of scam targeting the city’s business owners

The Kennesaw Police Department warned residents that scam emails are targeting business owners in the city.

In the warning, police wrote, “The City of Kennesaw has been made aware of scam invoices, emails, and phone calls targeting local business owners.”

“These scams falsely claim that businesses owe money for various licenses,” the warning continues. “The scam invoices also use the City of Kennesaw branding to make the document appear legitimate.”

The alert states that Kennesaw will never request wire transfers or phone payment. It advised residents to carefully inspect a sender’s email addresses, and states that City of Kennesaw employee email addresses end in @kennesaw-ga.gov.

Business owners can contact the City of Kennesaw at 770-424-8274 to verify any invoice, payment request, or licensing notice.

If you have already been contacted by the scammers or have sent payment to them, contact the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-422-2505.