Marietta man on moped seriously injured by hit-and-run driver

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a hit-and-run incident that resulted in serious injuries to a 31-year-old Marietta man who was operating a moped.

The incident occurred on Smyrna Powder Spring Road at Vineyard Way on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:53 p.m.

Luis Alfonso Dominquez Cervantes, 31, of Marietta, was traveling east on Smyrna Powder Springs Road approaching Vineyard Way when a vehicle turned left from Vineyard Way in front of the moped he was operating.

The moped skidded and overturned.

The public information release describes what happened then.

“The vehicle ran over the moped and rider, then left the scene traveling west on Smyrna Powder Springs Road toward Benson Poole Road.

“Luis Alfonso Dominguez Cervantes was transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

“The hit and run vehicle, possibly a Jeep, will have undercarriage damage and may be abandoned or parked in the area.”

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

In articles about fatal or serious injury accidents you’ll often see references to the Cobb County STEP Unit.

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”