Cobb Chamber announces award nominees for 2023 Public Safety Appreciation Week

Each year the Cobb Chamber recognizes public safety personnel to mark Public Safety Appreciation week.

The Chamber released the list of individuals and teams nominated for the awards in a variety of categories for 2023. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Coca Cola Roxy on October 2.

According to the press release announcing the nominations:

“Preparations for such an event begins months in advance with the nomination process for the Public Safety Employee of the Year Award, in addition to other awards such as the Medal of Valor, Award of Merit, Distinguished Achievement Award and Outstanding Community Contribution Award.

Advertisement

“Public safety agencies are given the opportunity to nominate public safety personnel for these honors. The 2023 Public Safety Committee Chairman is Interim Director Bill Johnson, of the Cobb County Department of Public Safety.”

Here are the nominees. To read detailed biographies of the nominees, follow this link:

Individuals

Officer Taniesha Palarche, Acworth Police Department

Training/QA Manager Todd Borowski, Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications

Emergency Communications Officer I Jonathon Clark, Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications

Detective Bryan Bridges, Cobb County Police Department

Officer Michael Calhoun, Cobb County Police Department

Officer Christian Gutierrez, Cobb County Police Department

Agent Quinn Lyles, Cobb County Police Department

Detective Dustin Shirley, Cobb County Police Department

Retired/Reserve Police Officer Ronson Smith, Cobb County Police Department

Field Training Officer Taylor Stanford, Cobb County Police Department

Officer Stephen Bagwell, Kennesaw Police Department

Detective Sergeant Kyle Partridge, Kennesaw State University Police Department

Firefighter Jonathan Jimenez, Marietta Fire Department

Officer Denise Hernandez, Marietta Police Department

Officer Paul Hill, Marietta Police Department

AEMT Kevin Donnell, MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service

Paramedic Chris Quigg, MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service

Officer Carson Yates, Powder Springs Police Department

Emergency Management Specialist/Lieutenant Evan McBrayer, Smyrna Fire Department

Captain Joe Paul, Smyrna Fire Department

Public Safety Units

Austell Engine 1 and Engine 2 C-Shift, Austell Fire Department

Lieutenant Derek Horton, Sergeant Alfredo Troche, and K9 Officer Alex Hays, Austell Police Department

Truck 22 A-Shift, Cobb County Fire Department

Deputy Sheriff Randall Lossing and Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Hudgins, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

Shift 4 Deputies and Sergeant, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Jared Wheeler, Officer Blake Arnold, Sargeant Coty Thompson, Officer Jessica Richardson, and Officer Andrew Brock, Kennesaw Police Department and Cobb County Police Department

Squad 55, Marietta Fire Department

Unit 325, Puckett EMS

Truck 1, Smyrna Fire Department

Stations 1 & 2 C-Shift, Smyrna Fire Department

R.A.D. Program Staff, Smyrna Police Department

Award winners will be announced and celebrated at the October 2 Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon. Sponsors include Marquee Sponsor, Superior Plumbing; Platinum Sponsors, Cobb EMC and MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Greg Teague.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

